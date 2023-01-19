MARSHFIELD — Residents in Plainfield would see the tax rate there increase by 25 cents under the proposed Twinfield Union School budget to be voted on at town meeting.
At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Plainfield Select Board heard from Patrick Healy, chair of the Twinfield School Board. The school serves Plainfield and Marshfield.
Healy was there to give a presentation about the budget the school board has approved and will be put to the voters on Town Meeting Day in March.
Expenditures in the proposed budget have increased by nearly 13%. The proposed budget calls for increasing expenditures by $855,072 for a total budget of $7,470,638.
Healy told Plainfield officials that $255,000 of that increase comes from the addition of 4.9 full-time equivalent positions. Of those, 3.9 FTEs had been grant funded, but will now be funded through the proposed budget.
“That (grant) money has dried up,” Healy said.
Those positions include 0.5 FTE for an elementary math intervention teacher, a full-time English language arts intervention teacher, 0.4 FTE for an intervention teacher, a full-time paraeducator, and a full-time service-learning coordinator. The proposed budget also calls for a full-time global citizenship teacher, which would be a new position at the school.
Healy told Plainfield officials the proposed budget includes a $120,000 increase for teachers through the collective bargaining agreement, as well as a similar $20,000 increase covering administrative staff. The proposed budget also includes an additional $85,000 to cover increases in health care premiums.
Healy told the board the proposed budget includes a $100,000 increase for capital investment. It also includes a $20,000 increase to bring esports to the school, a $20,000 increase for books and supplies, and a $27,000 increase for the school’s portion of a health services assessment being done across the supervisory union.
The number of equalized pupils for the school has fallen from 348.77 to 330.44, which has led to an increase in taxes. Healy said during the past 12 years the school has seen its student population decrease by 100.
The proposed budget would see the tax rate in Marshfield increase by seven cents while Plainfield’s tax rate would increase by 25 cents. The biggest difference between the two tax rates coming from the differing common level of appraisal between the two towns. That’s a figure the state uses to adjust local education tax rates based on how accurate it believes local property assessments are. Marshfield’s CLA, after recently completing a reappraisal, sits at 100.71%, while Plainfield’s has fallen to 76.19%. State law requires a municipality to conduct a reappraisal if the CLA falls to 85% or lower.
Marshfield’s CLA only adds two cents to its tax rate, while Plainfield’s is responsible for an 18-cent increase. Plainfield would see its tax rate go from $1.66 to $1.91 under the proposed school budget.
Healy said the school board will give a presentation about the proposed budget at its Feb. 14 meeting and an informational meeting will be held on Feb. 28.
Select board member Riley Carlson thanked Healy for the presentation.
“Obviously, it’s a sizable increase, but everything you listed makes sense, and it’ll go to the voters,” Carlson said.
Select board member Sasha Thayer was not in attendance for Tuesday’s meeting because board chair Jim Volz said she was traveling back to town after vacationing out of the country.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.