A bill before lawmakers would require bicyclists to ride single-file on highways without bike lanes.
Introduced last week, H.552 has a variety or provisions regarding transportation infrastructure.
The bill strengthens the language in state statutes encouraging pedestrian and bicycle-friendly road design and the incorporation of bike lanes and wide shoulders into highway projects, requiring the Vermont Agency of Transportation to "make all highways safe for bicycle and pedestrian use."
Any road where bicycles are "not adequately served" and not scheduled for repaving prior to 2023 would be required to have a narrowed travel lane to expand the shoulder, a paved shoulder or lowered speed limit.
The bill would also allocate $250,000 to an incentive program to get people to buy electric bicycles.
The new restriction on bicyclists comes in a section forbidding cyclists from riding side-by-side "except on paths or parts of roadways set aside for the exclusive use of bicycles." The section also includes an exemption for public sporting events. The existing law limits cyclists to riding two abreast in such areas.
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said the change would be a decent traffic safety measure.
"I think it's reasonable," he said. "I can't tell you if we've had crashes involving cyclists that were riding two abreast, but this measure provides some assurance and some guidance to cyclists. There are shared roadways, but it's a good way to identify the spaces that can be occupied by the various users of the road."
Andy Olanoff, an avid local cyclist, said he saw it as unnecessary.
"I generally find the existing rules to be quite satisfactory for cyclists. If cyclists are following the existing rules, it should not compromise the idea of sharing the road with other vehicles. ... It would be a step toward diminishing the recreational versatility of cyclists," he said.
Olanoff said he was not comfortable going into further detail, having just heard about the proposal.
The bill's lead sponsor is Rep. John Bartholomew, D-Hartland. He was not immediately available for comment on Monday.
