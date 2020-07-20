MARSHFIELD — Route 2 here was closed for much of the day after a tractor trailer truck delivering propane overturned and lost its load into the Winooski River.
Early reports were that no one was injured in the incident, and that no propane had leaked. However, precautions were taken to extricate the damaged truck and evaluate the damage to the waterway.
Traffic was being diverted during rush-hour Monday morning away from the crash site, which was located just north of a sharp turn outside Plainfield village, and about a quarter mile to the entrance to Twinfield Union School.
Marshfield Town Clerk Bobbi Brimblecombe posted on Facebook early in the day that the road would be closed for much of the day.
Neither Vermont State Police or the Department of Motor Vehicles had issued a news release as of 7:30 p.m. Monday. Details surrounding why the accident occurred had were not being made public. The identity of the driver also was unknown.
Rescue crews from around central Vermont took shifts assisting at the scene. Photographs on social media showed extensive damage to a guardrail beyond the sharp turn, and a large yellow tank sitting in the river bed.
There are homes in the area, including the Onion River Campground, which is just a few yards away from the crash site.
More information on the incident is expected Tuesday.
