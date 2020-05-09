BARRE — The temporary closing of Project Independence is now weeks away from becoming permanent, and the program with a 45-year track record of helping elderly, frail and disabled central Vermonters stay at home with their families will soon be a first-of-its-kind footnote.
Citing “several years of declining participation and unsustainable costs” associated with the once-autonomous program it rescued through a full-asset merger six years ago, Gifford Health Care has decided to pull the plug on Vermont’s oldest adult day program.
Closed due to the COVID-19 crisis on March 16, Project Independence won’t resume services before permanently closing on June 1.
Dan Bennett, president and chief executive officer at Gifford, discussed what he characterized as “a difficult decision” during a brief telephone interview Thursday.
“Gifford has worked diligently to try to avoid this outcome by making significant investments to support PI since acquiring the program in 2014,” Bennett said. “However, due to consistently low census over the years and unsustainable costs, we must make this decision to protect Gifford’s financial stability for the long term.”
Bennett quietly announced the looming closure late last month and, with Ursula Margazano, executive director of the Gifford Retirement Community, has since notified program participants, their families, staff and state officials of the decision to shutter the program and sell the downtown Barre building that has housed it for the last decade.
Bennett stressed Project Independence wasn’t a casualty of COVID-19, but the pandemic accelerated a decision that would have occurred as part of its annual budget process. The result, he said, would have been the same, but the decision would have come a little later in the year.
“COVID forced our hand in terms of timing,” he said, noting families who relied on the program were suddenly forced to make other arrangements when it temporarily closed and temporarily reopening would wouldn’t have been helpful.
“It would not have made sense to open it up for a month or two months just to close it down again,” he said, explaining Gifford has now met its requirement to provide participants with 30 days notice the program will be ending.
“It’s not what we wanted,” he said.
Bennett said the three staff members at Project Independence have been offered other jobs at Gifford and those conversations are ongoing.
“We value our team members at PI and hope they choose to remain a part of our team here at Gifford,” he said.
Bennett said the numbers didn’t justify continuing to subsidize a program that was serving less than half the number of participants it was when Gifford saved the financially struggling non-profit six years ago.
Before temporarily closing in March the average daily census at Project Independence was 16 participants. That’s pretty much where it had been in recent years after dipping from 38 participants at the time of the 2014 merger.
Bennett said Gifford will soon look to sell the North Main Street building that has required significant investment in order to house a program with too few participants and unsustainable operating costs.
The building literally had its roof ripped off in a three-year-old windstorm that temporarily required the relocation of Project Independence, which got its start on Washington Street in 1976.
That’s when the nonprofit was incorporated and Vermont’s first adult day program was opened in an out of the way old two-story building that had accessibility issues that limited its useful space.
The non-profit board of Project Independence sought to solve that problem in 2010 when they swapped their old building for the one the program has occupied in downtown Barre every since. The new building featured far more functional space, but the organization that always operated on the fundraising edge never realized dreams of essentially doubling the number of participants – 33 – that it served at the time of the move.
It added a few, but by 2014 the organization was running out of time, money and options when Gifford agreed to absorb the operation that has always enjoyed local support.
Barre voters have previously approved tax exemption for the property, as well as annual appropriations including the $9,800 that was approved in March for the coming fiscal year.
That money won’t be needed because Project Independence won’t be reopening its doors in Barre and the building will soon be listed.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
