BARRE — There is no end in sight, but negotiations with members of the city’s police department haven’t stalled, though those unionized employees are now working under the terms of an expired contract.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie said the latest bargaining session — the fifth since April 1 — didn’t produce any major breakthroughs on Wednesday, but neither side is ready to enlist the assistance of a mediator.
That day may yet come, but more than three months after trading proposals Mackenzie said negotiators for both sides have tentatively agreed on some, withdrawn others and debated about how to handle what’s left.
“The further you go, the harder it gets because you’re dealing with the harder issues,” he said. “We are inching our way forward to try to really narrow the scope of negotiations.”
In that respect, Mackenzie said Wednesday’s 2½-hour bargaining session was mildly successful.
“We are making progress, however painfully slow we might feel it is,” he said.
Mackenzie wouldn’t elaborate, but predicted there should be clarity about how to proceed coming out of a sixth bargaining session that has been scheduled early next month.
Asked if the two sides might hammer out the terms of a new contract when they meet on Aug. 4, Mackenzie was unequivocal.
“I’m positive we won’t, but that’s not a negative, it only is a function of the issues we’re dealing with and our thoughts about how to deal with them,” he said. “I would be shocked if we settled.”
Still, Mackenzie said he remains “cautiously optimistic” about negotiations with what on paper is a 28-member bargaining unit that includes police officers, emergency dispatchers and a parking enforcement position. He said the Aug. 4 bargaining session could be pivotal.
“Coming out of it we know we will need to meet again (and) we should be able to define … how many times and when and ... set a schedule to hopefully (reach) a settlement, or the conclusion that we can’t and we need help,” he said.
Until a settlement is reached, those covered by a yet-to-be-negotiated contract will continue to work under the terms of a labor agreement that expired July 1. The one-year deal was reached with the assistance of a mediator in the middle of the pandemic last October. It was narrowly ratified on the strength of Mayor Lucas Herring’s tie-breaking vote nearly four months after the previous contract lapsed.
Mackenzie said both sides have expressed interest in a multi-year agreement.
With retirement looming, Mackenzie, who just entered his final year as manager, hopes to wrap up negotiations with police before turning his attention to negotiations with two of the city’s three other municipal labor unions early next year.
Unionized firefighters and clerical and custodial staff are working under separate contracts that will expire days before Mackenzie is set to retire next July.
Mackenzie said he is hoping to conclude those negotiations before he leaves and not saddle his successor with negotiations that remain unresolved after the contracts expire June 30.
Negotiations with the other municipal labor union — one covering employees of the public works department — won’t start until after Mackenzie retires. That bargaining unit is working under the terms of a 3-year contract that runs through Dec. 31, 2022.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
