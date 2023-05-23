PROCTOR — Two Proctor High School students learned this year that investing can be pretty sweet. Juniors Nathan Cameron and Aiden Smith have been announced as the first-place winners of the Vermont Year-Long Stock Market Game competition in the high school category — a victory that Cameron said is a result of investments in Tootsie Roll Industries.
The Stock Market Game is an internationally used online simulation of the global capital markets that challenges fourth- through 12th-graders to make investment decisions to grow their capital. The game is owned and operated by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Foundation and hosts fall, spring and year-long competitions.
Students competing start with $100,000 of virtual money and teams that have the highest return at the end are awarded first and second place across elementary, middle and high school categories.
This year, Cameron and Smith grew their stock portfolio over the course of the year to $114,957.36, an almost 15% increase.
“(When we started) we knew Halloween was coming up, so we looked at which candy spiked the most around October, and that’s what we picked. I don’t know what it is now, but at one time it was up 300%,” Cameron said. “Half of our stock was Tootsie Roll. (We also had) Ford, which didn’t do good, and Airbnb, which also didn’t do good.”
Their win was announced in a news release from the SIMFA Foundation early this month.
“Being a faculty member, it was great to see these students win. We at one point had both first and second place, but at the last-minute the other team got booted out,” said Patty Ryan, a Proctor math teacher and the school’s game coordinator.
Though Ryan has been involving students in her fall financial literacy course in the Stock Market Game for the past three years, this is the first year Proctor has hosted the game school-wide.
According to Principal Jennifer McLemore, more than 120 students spent close to eight months building their portfolios and growing their wealth. She added that students were required to check their progress at least once a week. “This game helps students understand how math is used outside school. A lot of times we hear, ‘When am I ever going to use that?’ But the (stock market) is something a lot of people make money off of,” McLemore said. “A lot of the teachers here don’t even invest. And just getting familiar with things like this is a learning experience.”
McLemore added that she and other educators have been doing some learning through this experience, as well, by setting up their own Stock Market Game accounts.
Proctor’s win follows another Stock Market Game achievement for one of its students who participated in the SIMFA Foundation’s InvestWrite competition last fall.
Held in the fall and spring, the InvestWrite competition asks fourth- through 12th-graders to write an essay on an investment-related prompt selected by the SIMFA Foundation.
According to the March news release announcing Proctor senior Cole Nace’s receipt of first-place essay in Vermont, last fall’s prompt had writers use research techniques to select a portfolio of stocks/bonds/mutual funds that will be successful in the long-term.
Nace, who also participated in the stock market game and took Ryan’s financial literacy course this fall, said that having the chance to learn these life skills has been — and will be — incredibly helpful.
“I’m very grateful that I had the opportunity to (take financial literacy),” Nace said. “The way the class was run made it easy to learn how to do my bank statements, how to do a Roth IRA and a 401k. I would be pretty lost if I was not in that class.”
Ryan said that the school has plans to participate in the Stock Market Game or a similar competition again next year, adding that the conversations the game has spurred among students have been invaluable.
“A key takeaway is investment and seeing their money grow or not. I think some of the students are in immediate satisfaction, and with this game, you can’t be. You must have patience with it to see how it can grow,” Ryan said. “The Stock Market Game sets our students up for life. (Investing) is the difference of money working for them, as opposed to working for money.”
