Proctor stock game win

Proctor High School juniors Nathan Cameron, left, and Aidan Smith show off the banner they received for winning the Vermont Year-Long Stock Market Game competition. Over the course of the school year, the team grew their wealth over 15%, thanks to investments in Tootsie Roll Industries.

PROCTOR — Two Proctor High School students learned this year that investing can be pretty sweet. Juniors Nathan Cameron and Aiden Smith have been announced as the first-place winners of the Vermont Year-Long Stock Market Game competition in the high school category — a victory that Cameron said is a result of investments in Tootsie Roll Industries.

The Stock Market Game is an internationally used online simulation of the global capital markets that challenges fourth- through 12th-graders to make investment decisions to grow their capital. The game is owned and operated by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Foundation and hosts fall, spring and year-long competitions.

