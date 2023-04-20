Proctor chicken vote
Buy Now

Proctor Town Moderator Andrew Maass keeps the proceedings in order as the select board heard from Proctor residents during a special town meeting held Wednesday to vote on changes to the town’s public nuisance ordinance.

 KEITH WHITCOMB JR. / staff photo

PROCTOR — Voters rejected amendments to the town’s public nuisance ordinance that would have put limits on keeping chickens and other animals in town, at a special meeting on Wednesday.

The article read, “Shall the voters disapprove amendments to Proctor’s Public Nuisance Ordinance as adopted by the Selectboard on Jan 23, 2023, which provides as follows …”

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.