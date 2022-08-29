MONTPELIER — A skittish City Council isn’t ready to make any long-term promises to the nonprofit group that sparked its interest in acquiring the sprawling property at the end of Country Club Road nearly a year ago.
The group, dubbed The HUB, held its second meeting in barely a month last week, when it almost got none of what it asked for in a retooled request its members hoped would enjoy the council’s support.
The city has acquired the property by bundling $2 million from a bond issues approved by voters in March with $1 million earmarked for recreation.
Most Hub members were equally dismissive of softened language they feared could create a perception problem by signaling the city’s “hope and intent” to enter a long-term lease arrangement with The HUB for up to eight of the 133 acres that were the once the decades-long home of the Montpelier Elks Lodge and its nine-hole golf course.
How about a three-year lease for vacant, but existing space, in a building that has three other rent-paying tenants?
That was a definite maybe, but only after The HUB received a tie-breaking vote from Mayor Anne Watson.
In an unexpected development, Watson snapped a 3-3 tie — voting against a motion that would have invited ideas from others interested in putting the vacant city-owned space to good use while the planning process plays out.
A subsequent motion to authorize staff to craft a three-year lease agreement with The HUB for the council’s consideration, passed 4-2, with councilors Cary Brown and Jennifer Morton both voting “no.”
Morton and Brown both said they were wary of supporting an ill-defined “public-private partnership” before embarking on a master planning process for the property. Neither was swayed by what representatives of The HUB suggested was the time-sensitive nature of their three-pronged request.
Councilors were told the clock is ticking on a grant The HUB received to provide child care services at the site, and the organization’s plans to sublet some of the space to the owner of Three Penny Taproom hinged on its ability to complete renovations in time for the satellite restaurant to launch by Nov. 1.
Based on the council’s split decision, those efforts are alive — though the organization’s president, Ethan Atkin, said they would have been strengthened had councilors approved the other two components of The HUB’s request.
Atkin asked for a motion to consider doing that, but no one was willing to make it — injecting a level of uncertainty into the nonprofit’s plans to create a regional recreational and social center on property it was looking at long before suggesting the city consider acquiring it.
The city did, and while the previously discussed public-private partnership may eventually come to pass, most on the councilors weren’t willing to get ahead of the master planning process they subsequently approved.
Councilors unanimously agreed to accept the proposal submitted by White & Burke Real Estate Advisors to assess the property’s potential for the property, including housing and a range of indoor and outdoor recreational possibilities.
Though councilors weren’t willing to grant The HUB special status in that planning process based on its expressed interest in collaborating with the city on the recreational component, one member of the team assembled by White & Burke, architect John Rahill, is listed as an ex-officio member of The HUB’s board.
Last month, Rahill walked the council through conceptual plans for The HUB as part of a presentation that ended when the council deferred action on the group’s request.
Rahill is one of 11 members on the team assembled by White & Burke, which includes members of that Burlington firm, Rahill’s own firm, Black River Design, of Montpelier, and VHB of South Burlington. The team will collaborate on a master plan that is expected to be in hand by this time next year.
In the meantime, city officials have identified some low-impact, temporary uses for the property that likely will include the creation of the some soccer fields, possibly a disc golf course, and definitely a sledding hill. They also will make use of the equipment barns on the property and the local Meals on Wheels program has expressed interest in using the large freezer in the commercial kitchen to store produce.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
