Rob Alexson didn’t just used to be a contender — he used to be the champ.
Alexson, who wrestles under the name “Punk,” was the last champion of the Rutland-based Tri-State Wrestling and is among the former TSW wrestlers slated to appear at a reunion show being staged next month at the fairgrounds by World of Hurt Wrestling. Tickets are $20.
“I’ve had so many memories there,” Alexson, 38, said. “When I heard the show was in Royce Mandigo, I was so excited. ... We always had good crowds in Rutland. Hopefully they’ll turn out so we can keep doing it.”
Joining him on Sept. 3 are up-and-coming wrestlers, old TSW favorites and even some big names from pro wrestling history, such as Tammy Lynn “Sunny” Sytch and Deonna Purrazzo.
TSW was the passion project of Proctor native Jim Tanner, who received his wrestling training through World of Hurt. The promotion, then based in Schenectady, provided most of the talent that appeared at the TSW shows in Rutland starting in 2000, where they regularly pulled in crowds of 200 or more.
World of Hurt was purchased in 2013 by Shane Alden, himself a TSW alumnus.
“I was just starting out back then,” Alden said.
Since taking over, Alden said he had done shows in northern Vermont but considered Rutland “too close” to his established market in Whitehall, N.Y., to look at.
“The facility there was sold,” fair association president Robert Congdon said. “Mandigo arena is just a phenomenal facility for it. We had a group that was doing MMA — this is a totally different thread.”
Alexson said that after TSW faded out, he worked the independent circuit along the East Coast. He said he shared the ring with people like Matt Hardy and the Honky Tonk Man and had a couple of tryouts with the now-defunct Extreme Championship Wrestling before giving it up in favor of family life.
“I never made it big,” he said. “I never had a desire to travel up and down like that. ... I got married and got out of it. Now I’m slowly getting back in shape. Hopefully I’ve got one more run left in me.”
Other former TSW wrestlers scheduled to appear include Jeff Star and Danger — the wrestler formerly known as “Vendetta.” Tanner, who played the role of hometown hero in the TSW shows and wrestled under the name “White Lion,” isn’t on the card.
“I believe he lives in Boston,” Alden said. “He had some injuries and had to retire. I called him before this event and spoke to him and he gave me his blessing. ... It was important to him. He was from here and he wanted to do wrestling well.”
