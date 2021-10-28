After a wave of incidents this fall, the Vermont Principals’ Association is helping schools address racial and sexual harassment at athletic events.
Last week, the group, which oversees high school sports across the state, released a list of new procedures aimed at curbing bad behavior exhibited by spectators and players.
Effective immediately, the principals’ association is asking schools to read a statement at school-sponsored events outlining expectations and potential consequences if those expectations are not met.
“Vermont law requires learning environments free from hazing, harassment and bullying of any kind,” the statement reads. “Under no circumstances should any student athletes, officials or coaches be subjected to behavior and/or language aimed to demean, disrespect or harm.”
Penalties for violations can include ejection from an event, ending an event early, forfeiture, resuming an event without spectators, and restrictions or suspensions of individuals from future attendance or participation.
In addition, the group has launched a portal on its website where people can report “concerning incidents;” moved up the deadline for all sports officials to complete implicit bias training from next fall to before the start of the nearing winter sports season; and is creating a “third-party party investigation option” to investigate allegations.
The new procedures come after a series of incidents from around the state have attracted attention in recent weeks.
During a boys’ soccer game between Winooski High School and Enosburg Falls High Schools on Sept. 18, Winooski players reported racist comments made by Enosburg Falls players and fans.
Then, on Sept. 29, during a boys soccer game between Rutland Middle School and Woodstock Middle School, a parent alleged that some RMS players used offensive language, including the N-word, against Woodstock players, according to the Mountain Times.
Earlier this month, Burlington High School girls’ volleyball players were the target of racial and transphobic slurs during a game against South Burlington High School, according to a joint statement released by both school districts.
Also this month, the Herald reported the Hartford High School girls soccer team walked off the field with six minutes remaining during a game at Fair Haven Union High School after alleged sexual harassment from fans.
Jay Nichols, executive director of Vermont Principals’ Association, said while incidents such as these aren’t new, the Winooski incident drew particular attention since it was made public before the school districts could conduct an investigation.
“I think that may have emboldened some people to come forward with claims,” he said. “And if it did, that’s fine. We want kids to go to the officials. If they can’t get the officials’ attention, go to the coach.”
Nichols explained that when a situation arises, coaches have the authority to confer with this site administrator, who oversees a particular game on behalf of the school, and game officials to decide the best course of action.
“No kid should be going through any of these types of things,” he said.
Since its launch, the Principals’ Association portal has been consistently receiving reports, which Nichols noted, have varied in severity.
“We want to give people the opportunity to share and, then, if there’s something has any merit to it at all that hasn’t been reported to local school officials, we let them know because any type of investigation always starts there,” he said.
Nichols said he believes reading a statement at games will be helpful.
“I think that people being reminded of the expectations and understanding that there are clear consequences if these expectations are violated is also good practice,” he said.
Kim Alexander, athletic director at Fair Haven Union High School, said she supports the statement.
“We want our athletes to be safe on and off of the athletic fields,” she said. “So I think that, by reading that statement at each athletic event, it’s just going to keep putting that into everybody’s mind — this is what we’re looking for, this is what an appropriate fan is, whether it’s a student or an adult.”
Alexander said she, too, believes inappropriate behavior at high school sporting events is not new, but noted that people are now feeling more empowered to call it out.
“I think that when people have a safe person to go to, they do feel more empowered to share something that has been said or happened to them, therefore, topics and situations are brought to the forefront,” she said.
But while she approves of the steps the Principals’ Association has taken, she acknowledged it’s a “work in progress.”
“I don’t think that anything will be perfect right from the very beginning. I think that there’ll be room for tweaking and making it better,” she said.
Kim Levins, a longtime basketball referee and coach in the Rutland area, welcomed reading a statement at games — especially if it outlines clear repercussions for bad behavior.
She’s also in favor of bias training for sports officials, calling it “a minor ask for such a big issue in sport right now.”
Levins said she and her fellow officials have noted an increase in bad behavior among both players and fans.
“As a general rule, I think we all agree that it’s just getting a little more tense out there,” she said. “Kids are mouthing off and the fans are just brutal, brutal, brutal. … The past three, four years, it just seems like everyone’s got this license to just mouth off.”
Levins explained that officials do not have any jurisdiction over fans; however, she admitted she has spoken to fans in the past when she felt behavior was crossing a line.
“The biggest challenge for me as an official was … worrying about how I’m going to call the game,” she said. “Now, referees officials, coaches, administrators are worried about secondary things, like fan behavior and student-athlete behavior, and that just becomes, I hate to say, a distraction but it’s really just taking away from the true intent of athletics.”
And while she hasn’t witnessed racist or sexist harassment first hand in her 26 years of officiating, she knows it’s happening — and getting worse.
“It’s really, really sad when a team is forced, whether directly or indirectly, to leave the field because of verbal abuse. I mean, we’ve reached an all-time low, I think,” she said.
