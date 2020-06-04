MONTPELIER — It might have been easier to run for office this year under rules that were relaxed because of the COVID-19 crisis, but in central Vermont that didn’t produce an unwieldy field of candidates heading into the August primary.
In fact, at this stage of legislative races that will ultimately be decided in November, 2020 looks an awful lot like 2018.
There are a few contested primaries that will be decided by area voters on Aug. 11 as part of a biennial narrowing process that will fix the field of major party nominees. That is true with respect to Senate seats in Washington and Orange County. The latter is a bit of a surprise, the former is pretty much par for the course.
Only two of 10 area legislative districts have contested primaries to settle in August — the same number as in 2018.
Incumbent lawmakers are the only candidates running in four of those districts and that doesn’t include Montpelier where two veteran lawmakers — both Democrats — won’t face a primary challenge, but will be joined on the November ballot by a perennial Progressive candidate who is a lock to win his party’s primary in August.
The pandemic-driven decision not to require candidates to collect signatures and file nominating petitions doesn’t appear to have changed much in Washington County, though it might explain a pair of contested primaries in the six-town Orange-1 legislative district and why one of the three Democrats vying for two slots on the November ballot is also mounting a primary challenge to the county’s lone senator.
The August primaries won’t completely fix the field, but they will go a long way toward defining it. Successful write-in campaigns could add names to the mix, as happened in Barre Town two years ago, and Independent and minor party candidates have until Aug. 6 to file the forms required to have their names added to the November ballots.
Washington County Senate
The race for Washington County’s three Senate seats has always been politically active and this year is no exception.
Eight major party candidates — four Democrats and four Republicans — will head into the Aug. 11 primary, but only six will survive.
The Democrats include all three incumbents — Sen. Ann Cummings and Sen. Andrew Perchlik, both of Montpelier, and Sen. Anthony Pollina of Middlesex. They are joined by Theo Kennedy, of Middlesex, who was in an even more crowded field of Senate hopefuls heading into the 2018 Democratic primary.
Cummings is a 12-term senator and former Montpelier mayor. Pollina is running for what would be his sixth consecutive two-year term and Perchlik, who was new to the field in 2018, is running for his second.
All four Republicans running this year are from Barre Town and two of them — Ken Alger and Dwayne Tucker — were among their party’s nominees in 2018. The other two are Dawnmarie Tomasi and Brent Young.
Three candidates from each party will earn the right to run again in November in a field that could expand if any Independent or minor party candidates opt to enter the race.
Washington-1The only legislative district in Washington county with a contested primary this year is one of the two that had one in 2018 and most of the names are the same.
The two-member district includes Berlin and neighboring Northfield and while the Republican slate is effectively set with Rep. Anne Donahue and Rep. Kenneth Goslant, both of Northfield, expected to advance in August, the Democrats have work to do.
Three Democrats, including two — Northfield residents Denise MacMartin and Gordon Bock — who ran in 2018 are vying for the right to represent their party in November as is Robert Lehmert, of Berlin.
MacMartin prevailed in the contested primary two years ago and while Bock finished a distant fourth, he was on the ballot in November representing the Berlin-Northfield Alliance Party. Lehmert didn’t run two years ago, but is hoping for a top-two finish in the August primary.
Washington-2The coast appears to be clear for a couple of incumbent Republicans whose only competition in Barre Town’s two-member legislative district this year is each other.
For the second straight election cycle Democrats have opted to sit out a race they haven’t won since 1984, all but assuring Rep. Rob LaClair and Rep. Francis “Topper” McFaun will be heading back to the State House next year. Though one will technically win their August primary both LaClair and McFaun will advance to November.
Barring the entry of an independent or minor party candidate who is somehow able to break what has been a Republican stranglehold on the local legislative district, LaClair will be elected to his fourth consecutive two-year term and McFaun his ninth straight.
Washington-3The August primaries in the Granite City will be little more than a tune up for a couple of incumbent Democrats hoping to hold on to their House seats and a pair of familiar Republicans angling for an upset this year.
Neither primary is contested, and all four major party candidates will advance Aug. 11, setting the stage for a November showdown pitting Rep. Peter Anthony and Rep. Tommy Walz, Barre Democrats, against Republican hopefuls Karen Lauzon and John Steinman.
Anthony, a former Barre mayor who ousted then-Independent lawmaker Paul Poirier in 2018, is running for a second term while Walz is running for his fourth consecutive two-year term since he was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the mid-term resignation of Tess Taylor in 2014. There are no other Democrats for voters to choose from in the August primary.
The same dynamic is in play on the Republican side where Lauzon and Steinman are both assured their names will again be on the November ballot in Barre’s two-member district.
Lauzon, a local businesswoman, ran in 2016 losing to Walz and Poirier in a three-way race for two seats.
Steinman ran two years ago in a slightly more crowded field that also included Walz, Poirier and Anthony. Walz and Anthony won, though Steinman finished a respectable third with Poirier who entered the race as the incumbent, finishing a distant fourth.
Barring the entry of an Independent or minor party candidate, the race in November will be between four candidates who have all run before and are now engaged in no-risk primaries.
Washington-4Republicans have again written off Montpelier where two veteran lawmakers — both Democrats — will face a familiar fore in November.
The August primary will be a lay-up for Rep. Mayor Hooper and Rep. Warren Kitzmiller, and it will be even easier for Glennie Sewell who is the lone Progressive in this year’s race.
Sewell has been in the mix for each of the last four election cycles and barring the entry of an Independent or minor party candidate the 2020 contest will be a rematch of a 2018 race Hooper and Kitzmiller won by wide margins.
That has been a familiar November story in Montpelier, where Hooper, a former mayor, is now running for what would be her seventh consecutive two-year term and Kitzmiller, who once served on the City Council, is running for what would be his tenth.
Washington-5Rep. Kimberly Jessup, D-Middlesex has to like her chances of winning a third term in the Vermont Legislature.
Heading into the August primary Jessup is the only announced candidate of any major party in the single-member district that includes East Montpelier and Middlesex.
Though Jessup survived a crowded Democratic primary and went on to win a four-way race in her initial legislative run four years ago it has been all quiet ever since.
Jessup was unchallenged in 2018 and barring the entry of an Independent or minor party candidate will be unchallenged again in November.
Washington-6Rep. Janet Ancel’s road to re-election is anything but congested. The Calais Democrat is the only one currently on it.
No other major party candidates are in the running leaving Ancel, who was last tested by Plainfield’s Bram Towbin in 2016 all alone heading into the August primaries.
That could change, as it did four years ago when Towbin announced his minor party candidacy, before November, but Ancel, who was first elected in 2005, is well positioned to win her ninth consecutive two-year term representing residents in Calais, Marshfield and Plainfield.
Washington-7For the moment its incumbents only in the five-town Washington-7 legislative district, but recent history suggests Rep. Kari Dolan, D-Waitsfield and Maxine Grad, D-Waitsfield could have company come November.
The primary will be a non-event for Dolan, who is running for her second term and Grad, who is running for her eleventh. However, the district, which includes Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown and Waitsfield, has a recent history of independent candidates joining late.
In 2018 Dolan and Grad were the only candidates on the primary ballot, but the field expanded to five by November.
In each of the last four election cycles at least two — and once three — independents have joined the race after the primary.
Lamoille-WashingtonThe August primaries won’t produce any losers in the two-member legislative district that includes Elmore, Morristown, Woodbury and Worcester.
Rep. Avram Patt, D-Worcester, and Rep. David Yacovone, D-Morristown, will each advance to November as will Morristown Republicans Shannara Johnson and Tyler Machia.
Patt is running for what would be his third two-year term, though his first two were interrupted by a 2016 loss to Morristown Republican Gary Nolan that he avenged in 2018. Yacovone was elected in 2016 and is also running for his third term in the Lamoille-Washington district.
Washington-ChittendenFor the first time in recent memory there will be a race in the two-member legislative district that includes Bolton, Buels Gore, Huntington and Waterbury. It just won’t be in August.
Rep Thomas Stevens, D-Waterbury, and Rep. Theresa Wood, D-Waterbury, have never been tested — in a primary or a general election — since Wood was appointed to fill a mid-term vacancy in 2015.
Though Stevens and Wood will be the only Democrats on the ballot Aug. 11, they can count on company in November courtesy of Waterbury Republican Brock Corderre.
The lone Republican in the race, Corderre, is the first Republican to run in the district and its earlier incarnation since 2004. Both Republicans lost that year and if Corderre were to pull off the upset he’s angling for in November he would be the first Republican to win in a district anchored by Waterbury since Karen Steele in 1998.
Stevens is running for what would be his seventh consecutive two-year term and Wood, who was appointed in 2015, is running for her third.
Orange County SenateThe race for Orange County’s lone Senate seat could ultimately be a rematch of the 2018 contest that saw Sen. Mark MacDonald defeat Thetford Republican Bill Huff. First the veteran state senator from Williamstown has work to do.
MacDonald, a 10-term senator, who has served the last eight of them consecutively, will face his first primary test since Thetford Democrat Tig Tillinghast challenged him in 2012.
This year’s Democratic primary pits MacDonald against a former lawmaker — Susan Hatch Davis — who is literally running two races at once. Davis, who lives in Washington, is also in the mix in a contested Democratic primary in the six-town Orange-1 legislative district.
Orange County Democrats will decide on Aug. 11 whether MacDonald will advance for a November rematch with Huff, who is running unopposed in the Republican primary, or Davis should represent the party instead.
If Davis survives both primaries she could conceivably win both Senate and House races in November though she couldn’t serve concurrently in both chambers and would have to choose between the two.
Orange-1Both major parties have primary decisions to make in a two-member legislative district that includes Chelsea, Corinth, Orange, Vershire, Washington, Williamstown.
The incumbents — Rep. Rodney Graham, R-Williamstown, and Rep. Carl Demrow, D-Corinth — are running in separate three-way races that will each produce two winners on Aug. 11.
Joining Graham, a three-term lawmaker who currently serves as chairman of the Williamstown Select Board, in this year’s contested Republican primary are Chelsea Selectman Levar Cole and Orange resident Samantha Lefebvre. Only two of the three will advance.
The same is true on the Democratic side where Demrow, Susan Hatch Davis and Kate MacLean are all in the running.
Demrow, who paced a 2018 field that included Graham, Davis and Williamstown Republican Chris Covey, is running for a second two-year term. Davis, a Progressive/Democrat from Washington, is running for Senate while at the same time looking to regain the legislative seat she held for 10 years before narrowly losing a close-fought contest in 2016. MacLean, like Cole on the Republican side, was elected to the Chelsea Select Board in March and is now running for a seat in the Legislature.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
