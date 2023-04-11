WILLIAMSTOWN — Plans to replace the town garage are stalled and after recent turnover on the select board, the project has a fresh skeptic.
Chair Larry Hebert on Monday offered his “tap the brakes” on the town garage project during a session that began with him nodding at an empty chair and explaining the absence of Selectman Christopher Peloquin.
Hebert explained Peloquin was recently hospitalized with acute pancreatitis that resulted in multiple organ failure and required he be sedated and placed on a ventilator.
“There was a point where they didn’t know whether he was going to make it,” Hebert said, explaining Peloquin’s failed liver started functioning again on Saturday, his kidneys are now “working again” with the help of dialysis, and he is no longer on a ventilator.
“(Peloquin) is showing great improvement, but he still has a ways to go,” Hebert said, relaying the update he received from Peloquin’s family shortly before Monday night’s meeting.
“Continue to pray for him,” Hebert said. “He’s had a rough go of it, but he’s definitely improving.”
There wasn’t much movement on a number of other fronts, most notably the town garage, where Hebert hinted a change of course might be in order.
“I’d like to tap the brakes a little bit on it,” he said of plans to raze and replace the town garage with a much larger, more modern facility.
Elected to the board last month, following a six-year hiatus, Hebert said he and first-time board member Scott McCarthy needed time to get up to speed on a project that has been stalled since late last year.
Tentative plans for a Town Meeting Day vote were scrapped in December when only one firm — Bread Loaf Corp — responded to a request for proposals from firms interested in preparing bid-ready documents and cost estimates for constructing a new eight-bay garage.
Town Manager Jackie Higgins said there were no responses to a second request for proposals by last month’s deadline. That left Bread Loaf as the only viable option and the board with a decision that Hebert said he wasn’t ready to make.
Concerned by the tax impact of long-term debt the town has incurred during the past 15 years for projects ranging from the public safety building to the water storage tank, Hebert said he wasn’t convinced the time was right to propose another bond issue, or that there weren’t more economical ways to squeeze more life out of the existing garage.
Hebert’s apprehension came barely a year after the previous board earmarked nearly $343,000 in pandemic-related federal funding to help cover the cost of replacing what they concluded was an undersized, functionally obsolete and structurally deficient garage.
Hebert said he was eager to hear more about the shortcomings of the existing garage, might arrive at the same conclusion the previous board did, but wasn’t ready to rule out a shorter term solution that wouldn’t create added stress on those already struggling to pay their property tax bills.
“I’m not saying I’m against it,” he said of a new garage. “That’s not the case. I just want to know more about it.”
McCarthy said he also had questions — including what the town planned to do after the existing garage was torn down and while the new one was under construction — and would prefer to see a second bid for the design work.
Selectman Clayton Woodworth, who has served on the committee that has been working on the project, said he was comfortable proceeding as previously planned.
Hebert said he may yet get there, but needed more information and asked Higgins to prepare it for the board’s consideration next month.
“I would like to be more comfortable with it,” he said.
Hebert was more comfortable than others on the board when it came to the Williamstown Youth Sports Association’s desire to tap some of what’s left of the money the town received under the American Rescue Plan Act to light Saldi Field.
Cote Griggs, president of WYSA, presented told board members the lighting project could cost between $132,000 and $220,000 while stressing those were rough estimates.
“These aren’t rock-solid numbers,” Griggs said.
Though Hebert wasn’t sold on the need to incur the expense of aluminum poles, he did like the idea of lighting the field and didn’t view the fact it isn’t owned by the town as a dealbreaker.
Others weren’t so sure.
“I’m on the fence with this,” Selectman Chris Wade said, suggesting that while he hadn’t made up his mind, he was struggling with the fact the town doesn’t own the field and wouldn’t have trouble identifying municipal projects the one-time money could be used on.
“We talk about keeping taxes low; there’s (other) things in town that need attention,” he said.
Resident Chris Dessureau wasn’t “on the fence” and while he won’t get a vote, he did express is opinion.
“We should not be spending money on somebody else’s property,” he said. “We don’t own the property.”
Dessureau said he was troubled the board would entertain the possibility of underwriting an expensive private project with money he believed could be better spent on an assortment of town projects, including the town garage.
“You keep saying: ‘People can’t afford it.’ You’re right, we can’t afford it,” he told Hebert. “I am sick and tired of my taxes going up.”
Griggs wasn’t looking for a commitment from the board, and he didn’t get one Monday night. However, Hebert did suggest the board was “leaning” toward providing funding for the lighting project, but urged Griggs to focus on the more economical alternative, He said four wooden telephone poles would work just as well as the galvanized aluminum alternative, and while the warranty wasn’t as robust, he didn’t believe it was worth the significant added expense.
In addition, the board approved a three-page agreement with the town’s elected library trustees that clarifies the relationship between the two boards going forward.
