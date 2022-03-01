DUXBURY — Incumbent Mari Pratt and newcomer Jamison Ervin won a three-way race for two one-year seats on the Duxbury Selectboard on Tuesday.
Town Clerk Maureen Harvey, who also won re-election as clerk, treasurer, delinquent tax collector and second constable, provided election results.
Incumbent Craig Gibbs came up short in the three-way selectboard race. Vote totals for each candidate were not provided in the results reported Tuesday night.
Voters filled two other selectboard seats with Richard Charland winning a three-year term and Mike Marotto elected to serve the remaining year of a three-year term that he had been appointed to.
Voters approved all town articles on the ballot including approving the budget of $1,145,499 by a vote of 265-65. A question of whether to spend up to $145,000 to purchase a tandem truck using money from the capital reserve fund, won approval 231-96.
Updated zoning regulations also passed easily with a vote of 254-66.
Article 7 on the ballot aimed to gauge public support for the selectboard to look into contracting with a renewable energy company to install solar panels on a site described as “the old gravel pit.” The 3.5-acre site is on the hill across Route 100 from the town garage and offices. Voters said yes to that proposal with a vote of 224-113. The concept would be for the town to lease the land for a solar project. The next steps will include issuing a request for proposals to determine what companies are interested in such a project.
