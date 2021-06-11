MONTPELIER — The sun wasn’t shining on the soccer field behind Montpelier High School, and it looked like rain on Friday afternoon when the Class of 2021 came marching in behind the Catamount Pipe Band.
It may not sound like the stuff of a storybook ending, but it really kind of was. Not because the ceremony that followed was super different than most any other year, but because it wasn’t. It was just different from last year — and although seniors wore masks with their caps and gowns during most of the outdoor ceremony — that was more than enough.
Superintendent Libby Bonesteel acknowledged as much as she gazed across a crowded soccer field and at the crowded bleachers beyond.
“Just look around,” she said. “We’re finally here.”
That was saying something on a day when graduates were treated to an extended metaphor by a departing English teacher who in way more carefully chosen words essentially assured them you can get there from here.
It was a cliche-free, tradition-rich graduation — one during which this year’s 20 valedictorians passed up speaking parts and a student who confessed he’d never passed Algebra I, aced his commencement address.
Oskar Neuburger was an improbable student speaker. The math-challenged young man said he grew up hating school.
“If I could have, I would have dropped out,” he said.
Neuburger didn’t, crediting a door that was opened at the Central Vermont Career Center for the fact he is now working 30 hours a week as an emergency medical technician and plans to attend paramedic school.
Neuburger spoke with pride about the unexpected development and how it changed him.
“I’m confident in myself, my opinions and my ideas,” he said.
Neuburger then spoke directly to his classmates — some he grew up with and others he doesn’t know.
“I don’t want us to start our lives hung up on something that happened in high school,” he said. “Wherever you end up, never forget to take care of yourself, take care of each other and take care of the place,” he said. “Good luck out there, I mean it.”
While Neuburger predicted memories of high school would fade over time, fellow graduate Leo Riby-Williams said he hoped that wasn’t the case.
“I hope we cherish the time we’ve had in Montpelier together and we carry a piece of this school with us,” he said. “It will remind us that we have each other’s backs and that we pull together. For me that’s what it means to be a Solon.”
The ceremony opened with senior and soon-to-be-graduate Gitvik Mamoria welcoming his class and their families and friends and thanking the school staff for their work during the pandemic.
“Their efforts pushed the school past these tough times and, boy, times were tough,” he said. “(Last year) showed us we have a lot to learn and a lot to change, but more importantly it proved we can make that change happen.”
Yes, they can, according to Bonesteel and each of the other adults who addressed the class before School Board Chair Jim Murphy dished out diplomas as they strode maskless across the stage.
Bonesteel praised the class for the “perseverance, resilience and positivity it displayed over the last 18 months” and urged them to seize opportunities that may stem from the crisis, as well as those that don’t.
“Don’t pass opportunity up,” she said. “You have the skills. Take the risk. Ask for help when you need it and know that whatever opportunity you jump for your MRPS community will always be here cheering you on.”
Principal Renee DeVore expressed similar sentiments after reveling in the school’s five state championships this year.
“Follow your dreams, explore your passions, find joy,” she told graduates. “If there’s anything that these last 15 months have taught us, it’s that each day is precious. Get out there and do what makes you happy.”
Then there was Kerrin McCadden, the veteran English teacher who was asked by the class to speak and noted the irony in their giving her a difficult writing assignment as she readied to follow them out the door.
McCadden’s inspirational address began with the old adage “you can’t get there from here,” ended in a much different place, and included a salute to seniors, who, she said, had earned it.
“Graduates you found your way during innumerable months where the entire world felt wobbly,” she said.
From academics to athletics, McCadden said the class persevered and prevailed and impressed.
“What incredible heroes you are,” she said. “You raise flags because Black lives matter, and you challenge authority. You do the important work ... I could not be more proud of a group of young people.”
McCadden said there is no map to navigate what lies ahead, but members of the class had already proven they don’t really need one.
“Standing here today means you have made something out of the confusion. It means you found your way during a time unlike any other in human history,” she said, adding: “The time ahead of you may feel strange too, but remember there is no straight road after high school … there is no one path to a good life. There never has been. All those back roads you know are what you face including the moments of confusion and the joy of discovery.”
McCadden closed with prediction and a friendly nudge.
“You will find your way because one of the most enduing lessons we all learn at Montpelier High School is not that you can’t get there from here, but that you can get everywhere from right here,” she said. “Go get ’em, sluggers!”
It was storybook stuff even though it still looked like rain when graduates tossed their caps in the air, collected them and marched out masks on to a standing ovation behind the Catamount Pipe Band.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.