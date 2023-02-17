MONTPELIER — On Sunday, Feb. 19, from 1 to 4 p.m., there will be a meeting o Vermonters Against War at the Unitarian Church in Montpelier.
The public is invited to a potluck and watch party of a rally taking place in Washington, D.C., at the same time at https://rageagainstwar.com/
A discussion will follow about reviving an antiwar coalition in Vermont.
According to a news release, "The event is sponsored by groups of different political persuasions who are all concerned with the death and destruction taking place in Ukraine, and support a ceasefire and negotiations.'
It states: "We are especially alarmed that the unthinkable possibility of nuclear war is alluded to by both our government and by Russia, both of which are on hair-trigger alert.
For more information on the event, call 802-355-3256.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.