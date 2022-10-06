BERLIN — When it comes to pothole-related complaints town officials say nobody should rely on the precedent the select board set Monday night when it reimbursed two women for five tires and a used rim due to damage that was blamed on an Airport Road pothole.
Following Monday night’s meeting, Town Administrator Vince Conti contacted the Vermont League of Cities and Towns and spoke with a representative of the Property and Casualty Intermunicipal Fund to determine how to handle complaints about flat tires and other car damage blamed on conditions of town-owned roads.
The answer, according to Conti, was not the way the board handled two of them Monday night, when, amid some unease, members agreed to reimburse White River Junction resident Brenda Lamphere for four tires, and Kay Shangraw, who is visiting from Maine, for one tire and a used rim.
In the future, Conti said, complaints, like the ones involving the pothole on Airport Road, won’t be brought to the select board, they will be referred to PACIF, the town’s insurer.
Conti said PACIF will assign an adjuster to evaluate the claim and that process could involve, among other things, speaking with the driver, inspecting the pothole, and consulting with the road superintendent before making a recommendation about whether to pay all or part of the claim. In the case of a flat, the condition of the tire could be a consideration.
That wasn’t the case Monday night, when the board agreed to reimburse Lamphere more than $690 for four new tires — one, they were told, was damaged by an unavoidable run-in with the pothole, and three others that were replaced in order to reduce wear and tear on her all-wheel drive vehicle.
The board also agreed to reimburse Shangraw more than $395 for expenses, including a new tire and a used rim, associated with damage blamed on the same pothole.
Based on Monday night’s discussion, the town was aware of the pothole and has patched it in the past, though those repairs are usually short-lived given the volume of traffic on the road that runs by E.F. Knapp Airport.
Lamphere suggested the town place a traffic cone near the pothole to warn motorists of its presence.
Conti said that wasn’t a practical solution because the pothole is in the wheel rut near the center-line of the road and placing a traffic cone in the traveled way would pose more of a danger than it does. He said the town could consider placing signs warning motorists they are approaching potentially hazardous road conditions and could use bright orange paint as a way of calling attention to areas where potholes resurface due to a combination of weather and wear.
“We do have insurance,” Conti said, noting when it comes to requests like the ones that were just approved, the town plans on using it.
