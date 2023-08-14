MONTPELIER — Barely a month after nearly five feet of flood water infiltrated its basement, Montpelier High School is expected to safely reopen later this month, though Superintendent Libby Bonesteel said it will have to pass weekly tests for the foreseeable future.

Bonesteel said Monday the district received word during the weekend that precautionary air-quality tests conducted on air samples collected from the school’s first floor were cleared, but mixed results from separate tests conducted in its recently flooded basement are cause for concern.

