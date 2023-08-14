MONTPELIER — Barely a month after nearly five feet of flood water infiltrated its basement, Montpelier High School is expected to safely reopen later this month, though Superintendent Libby Bonesteel said it will have to pass weekly tests for the foreseeable future.
Bonesteel said Monday the district received word during the weekend that precautionary air-quality tests conducted on air samples collected from the school’s first floor were cleared, but mixed results from separate tests conducted in its recently flooded basement are cause for concern.
Bonesteel said the latter tests were conducted in an attempt to determine the efficacy of three different hospital-grade cleaners in ridding the basement of bacteria that has been cause for concern since the basement flooded.
The good news, according to Bonesteel, is that all three cleaners work on areas of the basement, including the boiler room where the surfaces, like its concrete floor, are mostly clean.
None were effective at dealing with silt and mud-covered sections of the floor — creating a wrinkle school officials had hoped to avoid.
It’s one, Bonesteel said, will require restricting access to the basement for much, if not all, of the approaching school year, while maintaining negative pressure in the basement that was established to prevent bacteria from spreading to the school’s first and second floors as part of a soon-to-be suspended dehumidification process.
It’s not quite as simple as it sounds, but Bonesteel said what she dubbed “Plan B” will allow bacteria that can survive for roughly 140 days to die on its own, while preventing it from spreading to the school’s two main floors.
Bonesteel said two other options were considered and ruled out because both would have disrupted school, while posing logistical and economic challenges. One, she said, would have required removing all the clay and silt from the recently flooded basement, which, partly because of its layout, would have been problematic.
“That’s not something that was realistic for us to do,” she said.
Bonesteel said the same was true with respect to pouring concrete over the existing concrete floor — encasing the silt, clay and any bacteria it contained.
“That isn’t a viable solution either,” she said.
Bonesteel said maintaining negative pressure in the basement using air scrubbers equipped with HEPA filters that are already in place in each of the basement’s two bulkhead doors will replicate conditions that have been in place and working for most of the past month. The filters will purify the air that will continue to be pumped outside, and fences will be constructed around the bulkheads as an added precaution.
The best evidence negative pressure is working are the results of air-quality testing of samples taken from nine different first-floor locations. Bonesteel said the testing for mold spores revealed very low levels.
“That was good news,” she said. “The air quality inside the building is better than outside.”
Bonesteel said “Plan B” will require a lot more of those tests during the coming school year. The air in the building will be tested weekly for contaminants well into next year.
Bonesteel said HEPA filters installed in each room of the school during the pandemic will continue to be used as an added precaution.
Large tubes that have been used by the dehumidification contractor, PuroClean, to cool the first and second floors of the school while hot air was pumped into the basement and to dry it out and then sucked out using the air scrubbers will be removed this week. The school’s HVAC system will be powered back on and relied on to maintain negative pressure in the basement.
The test results, and the plan for addressing them and opening school on schedule, come on the heels of a no news is good news update Facilities Director Andrew LaRosa delivered to the school board at its annual retreat last week.
At the time, LaRosa noted flood recovery at the largest of the district’s four schools had shifted to the “disinfection phase,” and he was hopeful one or more of the hospital grade disinfectants could be used to deal with bacteria in the basement.
While damage to the building’s basement and grounds was extensive, LaRosa said the cost to the district thus far has been $5,000 — the deductible required under the district’s policy with the Vermont School Boards Insurance Trust (VSBIT).
It isn’t clear VSBIT will cover damage to two fields that will be sidelined for a year as a consequence of flood-related damage, but, LaRosa said, it will cover contents of the basement including a water heater and three boilers that were all swamped, along with the school’s electrical panels, during last month’s flooding.
LaRosa said the school’s electrical service will eventually be moved to the first floor, but the boilers and the hot-water heater would remain in the basement of a building that is literally an island in Montpelier’s river hazard area.
The high school fields — those that were damaged and those that weren’t — as well as its parking lot — are in the river-hazard area, but the building is not.