BARRE — Work on a municipal swimming pool that has been out of commission and under construction for the last several months is nearing completion, but City Manager Steve Mackenzie says, it won’t be finished until next spring.
Because of unanticipated delays associated with worse than expected deterioration of the pool’s concrete walls, the $1.2 million project got off to a late start, and it has since became clear plans to complete the expensive upgrade by the end of this month were not realistic.
They weren’t necessary either, according to Mackenzie.
While work will continue into next month, Mackenzie said a crew from Construction Dynamics Inc. will take the winter off and there shouldn’t be much to do when representatives of the Massachusetts company return in the spring.
Rather than rush to finish work — some of which will need to be performed by city staff — Mackenzie said waiting until next year to finalize the project is the prudent move.
In a cost-cutting exercise that was part of a broader plan to bring the project in under budget, Mackenzie said city workers will apply the finish coating — a colored epoxy paint — to the refurbished pool before it is filled and tested. With concrete yet to be poured, Mackenzie said applying the epoxy finish could be weeks away. Months sound better, because applying the finish at the worst possible time weather-wise could compromise the work and unnecessarily expose it to its first Vermont winter.
“It makes more sense to wait,” Mackenzie said. “We won’t need the pool until next summer.”
That’s the hope, because the pandemic, which shuttered pools across the state while Barre’s was under construction this summer, could conceivably delay the opening of the city’s newly expanded and enhanced pool next year.
It won’t be because the pool isn’t ready.
Jeff Bergeron, the city’s director of buildings and community services, said the general contractor is pressing to complete the last of the major components of a project that has overhauled a concrete pool that was constructed in 1949.
When the structurally compromised pool finally closed more than a year ago it was hemorrhaging roughly 8,000 gallons of water a day, portions of its concrete walls were crumbling and its subsurface mechanical room was ordered closed as result of structural concerns.
Bergeron said the underground bunker has been emptied of its obsolete equipment and filled in, an above-ground replacement has been built and new equipment installed as part of a project that has addressed structural concerns with the walls and repaired expansion joints.
“They’ve done a lot of work,” he said. “Things are progressing nicely.”
On Tuesday a crew from Hutch Concrete joined workers from Construction Dynamics on site and were framing up a recently installed beach entry that will create an accessible walk-in entrance to the once rectangular pool. Pouring concrete for that new addition, along with a new 4-inch-thick floor to cover the cracked slab that exists are the two big remaining projects.
Once that work is done, the epoxy finish can be applied and the pool filled and its newly installed mechanical systems and subsurface piping tested.
Mackenzie said he isn’t interested in doing that in November, and spring should provide a comfortable window to complete the project that was financed with a mix of local, federal and private funding.
Voters approved a $720,000 bond issue to finance the pool upgrade more than 2½ years ago and earlier this year city officials agreed to tap as much as $250,000 from a separate $1.7 million infrastructure bond approved in March to cover the ballooning cost of a project that had to be put out to bid twice. The city secured a $200,000 federal grant, a separate smaller grant, and $80,000 that was funneled to the project from the American Gift Foundation courtesy of former superintendent of schools Lyman Amsden.
Amsden’s contribution came as city officials were scrambling to decide how to address structural deterioration that exceed the contractor’s expectations. In order to keep the cost of the project within budget, several adjustments were made and the city agreed to perform some of the work, including applying the epoxy finish.
