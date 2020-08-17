BARRE — City councilors have been presented with a series of six-figure solutions to unforeseen deterioration of a municipal swimming pool that has been under construction since mid-June.
The fixes identified by the contractor hired to complete the $1.2 million pool upgrade range from just under $110,000 to almost $325,000.
City Manager Steve Mackenzie said Monday the low-end estimate reflects a “minimalist” approach to addressing significant structural deficiencies uncovered by the crew from Construction Dynamics Inc. about two weeks ago. He said it was never seriously considered because it would only add an estimated three to five years on to the life a 71-year-old concrete swimming pool that is undergoing a voter-approved upgrade that will be paid off over the next 20 years.
That plan, Mackenzie said, would have essentially involved patching a 435-foot-long crack in the base of the pool, which in its final years of operation was losing nearly 14,000 gallons of chlorinated water a day.
The newly discovered crack was likely responsible for most of that water loss, because after leaking pipes were patched last year the pool was still losing nearly 9,000 gallons a day.
The pool is now empty, the pipes have are being replaced, a new beach entry is under construction, as is an above-ground mechanical room.
Mackenzie said all four of the options floated by the contractor will involve demolishing and removing 92 feet of badly deteriorated concrete wall along the east and west walls of the pool’s deep end, while three of the four will make the pool a little more shallow.
All three call for pouring a new four-inch thick concrete base along the bottom of the existing pool. That will reduce its depth, which currently ranges from three- to 10 feet, while padding the cost of a project that was over budget to start.
Mackenzie has recommended councilors approve a mid-priced solution when they meet tonight. It’s one, he said, will result in a net increase of roughly $160,000 to the cost of the project, but will last significantly longer than the surgical patch and repair of the cracked concrete base.
Though he was still awaiting verification on Monday, Mackenzie said he was hopeful his favored proposal would last at least 20 years, while retaining its current drain system. Both of the pricier proposals called for replacing those drains – one with a new stainless steel drainage system and the other with a series of skimmers that would be installed around the interior of perimeter of the pool.
In a cost-saving move, all of the proposals abandon previously approved plans for a higher grade finish along the top of the pool’s walls.
Mackenzie said the aesthetic improvement did nothing to address the pool’s longevity and, with cost already a concern, downgrading that area made sense.
Councilors, who narrowly agreed to proceed with the pool project back in April will ultimately decide from among the alternatives when they meet tonight.
Mackenzie said the contractor needs an answer so it knows how to proceed and whatever decision the council makes increase the amount of money he’ll need to siphon out of the contingency of a separate infrastructure bond that was approved by voters earlier this year.
When they green-lighted the project in April, councilors previously authorized Mackenzie use as much as $150,000 for the contingency included in the $1.7 million bond that was unrelated to the pool project. Since then, they learned the city will receive $80,000 in charitable funding for the project – reducing the pressure on the contingency.
That pressure just went back up because any plan to resolve the problems encountered by the contractor mid-project weren’t reflected in the bid the company submitted and the council approved earlier this year.
Most of the funding for the pool was included in a pair of bond issues voters approved more than two years ago. One was a $720,000 bond to finance construction. The other included $80,000 to pay for design. The city was subsequently able to leverage nearly $225,000 in additional funding – most of it it in the form of a $200,000 federal grant, putting it in position to refurbish and enhance a concrete pool that was installed in 1949.
Bids for the work had to be solicited twice in order to secure a price that was remotely close to what the city had to spend.
The project required closing the pool this year, which in retrospect wasn’t as big a deal as officials feared because COVID-19 closed every other municipal swimming pool in central Vermont and would have closed the one in Barre if hadn’t been out of commission and ready for reconstruction.
