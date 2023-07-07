MONTPELIER — A celebration to recognize Louis Polli, the first Italian-born ballplayer to play in Major League Baseball, will take place on Saturday at the Montpelier Recreation Field.
The Vermont Mountaineers baseball team will host Louis “Crip” Polli Night for the community.
The ceremony will begin around 6:30 p.m. at the first pitch.
The Italian American Baseball Foundation will recognize Polli with a plaque commemorating his baseball achievements. A rendering of a Barre granite plaque, to be permanently displayed at Recreation Field, will be unveiled. The IABF award and the plaque rendering will be presented to Polli’s family.
Polli was born in Baveno, Italy, on July 9, 1901. He was raised in Barre. Polli was a standout Spaulding High School player and transferred to Goddard Seminary prep school, also in Barre. During his senior year, Polli attracted national attention, striking out 28 batters in a 10-inning game against Cushing Academy on June 3, 1921.
After a football injury at Goddard, his teammates called him “Crip,” a nickname he kept his whole life.
According to Brian Zecchinelli, at a recent 45th Spaulding High School class reunion, Mary Caccavo Federico was reminiscing with classmates about her grandfather, Lou Polli. Her friends were reminded that in addition to playing professional baseball, he enjoyed playing bridge with baseball legends Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.
This gave Zecchinelli an idea.
Returning from the reunion, Zecchinelli did some research and learned that in addition to all of Polli’s baseball accomplishments, a Wikipedia article recognized Polli as the “First Italian-born baseball player to play in the Major Leagues.” To verify this claim, Zecchinelli reached out to Cassidy Lent, library director at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
Lent verified that Polli was the first of only seven Italian-born ballplayers to ever play in the Major Leagues.
Polli began his professional baseball journey with the New York Yankees organization in 1927. Polli had stints with the St. Louis Browns (1932) and the New York Giants (1944).
Polli is considered one of the greatest pitchers in minor league history. He compiled a lifetime minor league record of 236 wins against 226 losses. Polli threw three no-hitters in his 18-year minor league career. In his last career start, the lanky right-hander was on the mound for the Jersey City Giants and no-hit Newark, ending their 14-game winning streak in 1945 at age 42.
In the Barre Industrial League’s 1948 Official Program, Polli was credited as being “Undoubtedly the greatest baseball player to represent Barre and Graniteville in organized baseball. In the spring of 1948 Polli became the manager of the Halifax, Nova Scotia, team where he used his vast baseball knowledge and experience to good advantage.”
He died in 2000 at the age of 99. At the time, he was the oldest living Major League baseball player.
There will be a permanent exhibit featuring photos and recognition plaques at the Mutuo Soccorso Italian-American Club on 20 Beckley St. in Barre. Baseball fans and the public are encouraged to visit the exhibit to learn more about Polli’s professional baseball career. Polli was a member of the Mutuo for more than 50 years.