BARRE – A Worcester man is accused of attacking a woman.
Adrian D. Small, 44, pleaded not guilty via phone Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of first-degree aggravated domestic assault. If convicted, Small faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Trooper Benjamin Goodwin, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a woman in Worcester called 911 early Friday morning to report her partner had pushed her down and choked her. Goodwin said while on his way to the home, he was told by dispatch that the victim reported her partner, later identified as Small, was outside burning furniture.
The trooper said he found Small carrying a pile of wood to a large fire behind the house. Small told Goodwin he and the victim had gotten into an argument so he was burning all of his furniture before he left the property, according to court records.
Goodwin said he spoke to the victim who reported she was getting ready to go to bed when she and Small got into an argument. She told Goodwin that Small put both his hands around her neck and pushed her onto the bed. Goodwin said the victim reported the argument was about where Small was going to sleep.
Goodwin said he saw a small red mark on the victim's neck. She told Goodwin that Small had his hands around her neck for about 30 seconds. The trooper said the victim reported she didn't have trouble breathing nor did she lose consciousness.
Goodwin said there were items strewn across the bedroom and pieces of glass on the ground. The victim reported items were knocked over when she was assaulted by Small, according to court records.
Goodwin said the victim reported Small had assaulted her in the past and she would be afraid of him until he moves out of the country.
Small told Goodwin their argument was only verbal and no physical contact took place. He denied putting his hands on the victim's neck, according to court records.
