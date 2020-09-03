BARRE — A Woodstock man is accused of not finishing the job and taking thousands of dollars from a woman looking to remove lead paint from her building.
Vincent E. Arbuiso, 44, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of home improvement fraud. If convicted, Arbuiso faces a maximum sentence of 3 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Detective James Pontbriand, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a woman called police June 6 to report she may have been the victim of home improvement fraud. Pontbriand said the woman had reached out to the state attorney general's office and was told to contact local police.
Two days later, he said the victim gave police a written statement about her dealings with Arbuiso, owner of Vermont's Finest Painters. She told police she had entered into a contract with Arbuiso in 2017 to remove lead paint from one of her properties on Bridgeman Street, according to court records.
Pontbriand said the victim reported she agreed to pay Arbuiso $8,500 for the project, including a $500 deposit when she signed the contract and another $4,250 later on as another deposit.
The victim reported Arbuiso told her some carpentry work would be needed before the painting could be done, so she gave him another $1,500 for that work, according to court records.
Pontbriand said the woman reported in May 2018, Arbuiso had worked on the home for three days, but he was not following regulations for lead paint removal, such as erecting barriers or notifying other residents in the building about the work, tasks he agreed to complete in the contract. She told police Arbuiso never had the paint tested for lead and he left a pile of debris in the backyard.
The victim told police Arbuiso kept filing extensions with the state Department of Health to remove the lead paint and repeatedly told her bad weather was the reason why he couldn't complete the job, according to court records. Pontbriand said the victim told Arbuiso in August 2019 to give her the deposit back so she could pay someone else for the work.
The victim reported Arbuiso told her the job would be completed in the following weeks, but he never returned to the building. She told police he asked her for money two more times to finish the job, but she refused to give him any more money and she didn't hear from him again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.