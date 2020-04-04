WOODBURY – A Woodbury man is accused of attacking a household member.
Vermont State Police said a physical altercation was reported Friday night at a home in Woodbury. Police said an investigation showed Thomas E. Lussier, 39, had assaulted someone he lived with.
He is scheduled to answer the felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault in Washington County criminal court Saturday. He was ordered held at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury on $25,000 bail.
