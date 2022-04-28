BARRE — Two women are accused of supplying fentanyl and cocaine to a man who overdosed and died in Montpelier in September.
Renee Marie Guy, 28, of Williamstown, failed to appear at her arraignment Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting. A warrant was issued for Guy’s arrest with bail set at $50,000.
Cindy Lou Abbott-Hartman, 51, of Barre, pleaded not guilty by video to a felony count of dispensing a regulated drug with death resulting. Abbott-Hartman was ordered held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington on $5,000 bail.
If convicted, both Guy and Abbott-Hartman face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Detective Sgt. Wade Cochran, of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit on Sept. 21, police received a report about an unresponsive male at the Econo Lodge on Northfield Street. Cochran said the male was identified as Matthew Hayes, 22, who had died of an apparent overdose on his birthday.
The detective said Hayes’ father had gone to the hotel to see Hayes, but there was no response from Hayes’ room. He said hotel staff let the father into the room where they found Hayes on his back. Cochran said the father performed CPR, but Hayes could not be revived.
Police spoke with Hayes’ mother who reported Hayes had recently been at a family member’s wedding and appeared to be clean from substances, according to court records.
Cochran said a witness reported he had taken Hayes to buy crack cocaine from Abbott-Hartman. He told police Hayes gave him $100 to buy a gram of cocaine from Abbott-Hartman, according to court records, and he kept $30 of it for giving the ride. Cochran said the witness reported he dropped Hayes off in Barre and didn’t know where he went after that. He said the witness reported his cousin had also taken Hayes to buy heroin from Guy later that same day.
The detective said the cousin told police he had taken Hayes from the Econo Lodge to Barre where Hayes met with Guy so Hayes could buy two bags of fentanyl as well as crack cocaine. Cochran said the witness reported Hayes smoked the bags of fentanyl before going back to the hotel, but he was acting normally. The next day the witness learned Hayes had overdosed and died, according to court records.
Cochran said an autopsy showed Hayes died from an overdose of cocaine and fentanyl. He said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Steven Shapiro told police the levels of cocaine and fentanyl were so high in Hayes’ body that either drug could have caused Hayes’ death, and he died minutes after using, though it could have been several minutes.
Guy pleaded not guilty earlier this month to a felony count of selling fentanyl in an unrelated matter. In that case, police said Guy sold fentanyl to a cooperating individual in August during a controlled buy.
Guy also pleaded not guilty in November to felony counts of assault and robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of aggravated disorderly conduct. In that case, police said she robbed a woman who was looking to buy heroin. Police said the woman met with Guy, and Guy pulled a knife on the victim, making off with over $280 in cash.
Kristopher Wells, 31, also had been facing charges for his alleged role in the robbery. Wells died in February and the charges against him have since been dismissed.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.