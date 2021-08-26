BARRE — A Springfield woman is accused of walking into a Northfield home and stealing a purse.
Holley Marie Rhodes, 32, pleaded not guilty by video Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and a misdemeanor count of giving false information to police. If convicted, Rhodes faces a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison. She was ordered held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington on $1,000 bail.
Officer Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit July 13 a male went to the police department to report a suspicious female around his home. Tucker said police then received multiple calls about the same female on North Main Street.
The officer said she located the female who said her name was “Lateesha Phelps” and gave several birth dates.
Tucker said the woman reported she was scared and talked about getting to a battered woman’s shelter. She said she offered the woman a ride to the police department and the woman got into Tucker’s cruiser.
The officer said the woman admitted to using heroin and was afraid she might have taken fentanyl.
Tucker said she told the woman she would need more information if she was to take the woman to the shelter. She said the woman told her she wanted to leave and was shown the exit.
Tucker said later that day someone reported a female had taken a purse from a home on North Main Street and walked out.
She said a witness reported they had retrieved the purse and they were following the woman who had a similar description to the woman Tucker interacted with earlier in the day.
Tucker said she found the woman hiding behind a home on Kent Street. The officer said the woman was taken into custody and admitted her name was Holly Rhodes, not Lateesha Phelps.
Tucker said a witness filled out a sworn statement reporting Rhodes had walked into the home, took the purse and left. The witness told police they confronted Rhodes who showed them where she had hid the purse and it was returned.
Tucker said a witness reported a dog had alerted a family member of the intrusion because it had started barking when Rhodes entered the home. The witness told police the barking became aggressive, telling the witness the dog did not recognize the person. She told police she confronted Rhodes who said the door to the home was already open, which the witness disputed.
