BARRE — Police say a woman was threatened with a knife and robbed during a drug deal.
Renee Marie Guy, 28, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of assault and robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of aggravated disorderly conduct. If convicted, Guy faces a maximum sentence of 20 years, six months in prison. She has been ordered held without bail at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Kristopher S. Wells, 31, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a felony count of accessory aiding in the commission of an assault and robbery and a misdemeanor count of heroin possession. If convicted, Wells faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison. He was released on conditions including a 24-hour curfew.
Sgt. Chad Bassette, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit a robbery was reported Monday on Weston Street. Bassette said the victim reported she had reached out to Wells looking to buy heroin.
He said the victim reported she was looking to buy four bags for $60.
The victim told police she met with Wells and Guy, according to court records. Bassette said the victim reported she didn’t realize Guy had a knife out until it was pointed at the victim’s stomach. He said the victim reported Guy demanded money from the victim and poked the knife into the victim’s stomach. The victim told police Wells stood there and did nothing, according to court records.
Bassette said the victim reported she handed over $280 in cash because she was afraid Guy was going to stab her.
Officer Daniel Withrow, also of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit Guy and Wells left the area in an orange Honda Civic. Withrow said the car was located by police on Prospect Street in Barre.
He said Guy reported she had gone to Berlin to give someone a ride. Withrow said Guy reported Wells had met up with the victim in Berlin, but Guy didn’t know who the victim was. He said Guy denied pulling a knife on the victim.
Withrow said he asked Guy where Wells was and she responded he had left to take a walk. The officer said Wells returned to the home and denied going to see the victim, though he said the victim had been trying to meet with him.
Withrow said he told Wells that Guy had reported they had gone to see the victim and Wells said they had tried, but the victim wasn’t where they were supposed to meet. The officer said Wells also said the assault and robbery didn’t happen.
Wells told police the victim owed him money, according to court records, which is why he wanted to meet with her. Withrow said Wells denied trying to sell anyone drugs.
The officer said Wells consented to a search and police found a bundle of suspected heroin on him. He said Wells denied it was heroin, but he didn’t know what was in the packages.
Wells is already accused of violating his curfew. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release. According to court records, police found Wells on a dirt path Tuesday off Gable Place in Barre. Police said Wells reported he was trying to retrieve some of his clothing before returning home.
