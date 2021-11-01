NORTHFIELD — Police say a Northfield Falls woman hit two pedestrians causing minor injuries.
Police said Robin Cipperly, 68, was driving Sunday on South Main Street when she hit two pedestrians in a crosswalk. The pedestrians were taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment for minor injuries and released, according to police.
Cipperly is scheduled to appear in Washington County criminal court on Dec. 16 to answer the charge of negligent operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.