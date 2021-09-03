BARRE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Granite City woman accused of stealing money from her employer.
Ashley Marie Preston, 36, failed to appear at her arraignment Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony charge of embezzlement. If convicted, Preston could be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in prison. Bail on the warrant is set at $200.
Officer Brittany Lewis, of the Barre City police, said in her affidavit on July 7 Lewis met with the owner and the manager of the Beverage Baron. The officer said she was told Preston had stolen several hundred dollars from the store during the course of several shifts.
Lewis said she was told the manager had found some discrepancies in the store’s cigarette inventory which led to an investigation. She said the store’s surveillance footage showed Preston would take cash from customers and not enter the sale into the register. Preston would hit the “no sale” button so that the cash drawer would open, according to court records, but she would pocket the cash.
Lewis said the store reported Preston had taken between $800-850.
The officer said she reviewed the footage from June 26 to July 5.
The manager gave police a sworn statement saying Preston would hide the stolen cash in her shirt. She told police she became suspicious after 11 packs of cigarettes went missing from the store’s inventory and traced them back to a carton Preston had given to a customer and taken their money.
Lewis said Preston was found at a home in Barre Town. The officer said she asked if Preston wanted to talk about her former employer and Preston declined.
Lewis said she told Preston about the surveillance footage and she still refused to talk.
