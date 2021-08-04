BARRE — A Granite City woman has picked up a felony charge for stealing $20 from someone at Dollar General.
Sarah Lefebvre, 37, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of larceny from a person. If convicted, Lefebvre faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Officer Jesse Fecher, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a man called police on Aug. 1 to report three females had robbed him in front of the Dollar General on South Main Street. Fecher said the victim reported he was following the three females towards City Hall Park.
The officer said the victim reported one of the females went into Champlain Farms.
Fecher said police found one of the females, identified as Jessie Premont. He said the victim told him Premont hadn’t taken his money. But she had been given his money by one of the other females, later identified as Lefebvre, according to court records, and Premont was the one who went into the convenience store after the theft.
The victim told Fecher his $20 bill should still be wet from the rain. The officer said police also located Lefebvre and Renee Guy. He said at one point Guy told Lefebvre to give the victim his money back. He said Lefebvre responded she didn’t have the money, Premont did.
Fecher said an officer retrieved the bill from the store and it was wet.
He said the victim filled out a sworn statement saying he was going into the store to buy food when Lefebvre ran up and snatched his money away.
Guy, 28, of Williamstown, had a warrant out for her arrest so she was taken into custody along with Lefebvre. That’s because she missed an arraignment last month for a misdemeanor count of giving false information to police. Guy pleaded not guilty to the charge Monday.
Police said they interacted with someone at Meadow Mart in Montpelier who they later learned was violating his curfew which was part of his conditions of release. Police said Guy was working at the store at the time and told police the man wasn’t in the store when they showed up looking for him. Police said they found the man in the store and surveillance footage showed Guy interacting with him before police got there, proving she knew he was there and had lied.
