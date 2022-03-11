BARRE TOWN — Police say a Barre Town woman was killed after she may have been hit by a vehicle Thursday night.
A report was received stating a female was in the roadway on Websterville Road. Police said the woman was identified as Brandi Klassen, 36.
Police said Klassen was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Evidence at the scene showed she may have been hit by a passing vehicle, according to police.
Anyone who may have information about this incident or may have heard or seen anything in that area at that time is asked to contact Barre Town police at 802-479-0509.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.