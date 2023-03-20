BARRE — A Montpelier woman is accused of hitting another woman with a vehicle after an altercation at a Barre bar.
Taylor Boardman, 24, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of a crash, disorderly conduct and gross negligent operation.
If convicted, Boardman faces a maximum sentence of 19 years and two months in prison. She was released on conditions including no contact with the victims nor can she engage in violent, threatening or tumultuous behavior.
Officer Michael Reale, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit on Feb. 10 police received a report stating a vehicle had struck a pedestrian on Merchants Row. Reale said he was told by dispatch that the victim was on the ground and breathing, and the vehicle involved had left the scene.
Reale said he went to the scene and located the woman who was struck. He said the victim reported she was “fine,” but her elbow hurt. The officer said the victim’s partner reported the driver was Boardman.
Reale said the partner reported they had been kicked out of a bar in Barre, when Boardman backed up her vehicle, drove forward and struck the victim who was standing in an adjacent parking space near the bar on Merchants Row.
The officer said witnesses at the scene reported a group had been kicked out of the bar for fighting. He said the witnesses reported Boardman, the victim and the victim’s partner then got into an argument and Boardman struck the victim with her vehicle. He said one witness reported the victim and her partner were hitting Boardman’s vehicle’s windows in what appeared to be an attempt to break them as they were yelling at her. He said this witness reported Boardman hitting the victim appeared intentional because she had plenty of space to drive, but swerved into the victim.
Reale said Boardman’s vehicle was located by police in Berlin. He said police found a member of Boardman’s family driving the vehicle with Boardman as a passenger.
Reale said the pair reported the victim had jumped onto the hood of Boardman’s vehicle during the incident. He said the family member reported she, not Boardman, was driving during the incident.
The officer said he later obtained a sworn statement from the victim, who reported she and her partner were at the bar when Boardman showed up. She said Boardman started “running her mouth” and hit the victim in the back of the head, according to court records. Reale said the victim reported Boardman also hit the victim’s partner, and the group was told to leave the bar.
He said the victim reported Boardman spit in her face in the parking lot and said things about the victim’s family, so the victim went after her. The victim reported Boardman got into her vehicle, and they continued to argue, with the victim throwing a brush at the vehicle’s window, according to court records. The officer said the victim reported Boardman then hit her with the vehicle, and she bounced off the hood.
Reale said the victim’s partner also submitted a sworn statement reporting Boardman hit him and the victim with her cellphone at the bar. He said the partner reported he had an injury under his eye from being hit by Boardman.
Reale said he spoke with Boardman, who reported the victim had purposely run into her on the dance floor at the bar. He said Boardman reported the partner also spit on her, so she slapped him.
Boardman reported after leaving the bar, the victim threw her cellphone at Boardman, according to court records. Reale said Boardman reported she got into her car and the victim and her partner followed and were banging on the vehicle’s windows.
She reported she told the pair to get away from her, so she could leave, according to court records. Reale said Boardman admitted she was driving when she said the victim jumped on the hood of the vehicle. He said she reported she got anxious after the incident and switched places with a family member who was with her, putting that person in the driver’s seat.
