BARRE — Police say a Barre woman had 57 bags of heroin in her vehicle.
Angela M. Humphrey, 35, pleaded not guilty by phone Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of heroin possession. If convicted, Humphrey faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Officer Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit on Monday a resident called police to report a fight at a home on Church Street. Gaylord said he located a black Honda Civic in the driveway with its lights on.
The officer said the woman who lives at the home pointed to the vehicle and three people, including Humphrey, got out. Gaylord said he recognized Humphrey from prior interactions.
He said he spoke to the resident who reported Humphrey and the other two people were hanging out at the resident’s home. Gaylord said she reported she got upset with Humphrey and one of the others because they had used heroin in her bathroom.
She told them to leave and reported one of them stole her ice cream, according to court records.
Gaylord said he went to speak to Humphrey and saw a syringe in the vehicle she had been in. He said she was asked if there were any drugs in the vehicle and she admitted she had five bags of heroin in her purse.
Gaylord said she clarified she had five bundles of heroin, where a bundle is 10 bags held together with a rubber band.
The officer said he deployed his police dog, K-9 Mike, who indicated there were drugs in the car. He said Humphrey gave police consent to search her purse and her vehicle.
Gaylord said police found five bundles of suspected heroin in her purse along with two loose bags. He said police found five more bags in a tin near the center console of the vehicle.
