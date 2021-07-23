BARRE — A Colchester woman is accused of blowing crack cocaine smoke into a child’s face to the point that the child’s urine tested positive for the drug.
Jodee J. Jernigan, 37, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a misdemeanor count of cruelty to a child.
If convicted, Jernigan faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Trooper Vienna Valenti, of the Vermont State Police, said in her affidavit on April 14 she was told the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the state Department for Children and Families were investigating Jernigan for possibly trafficking a 6-year-old girl and making the girl use narcotics. Valenti said the child had since been picked up in Marshfield and placed in the custody of DCF.
The trooper said a sexual assault assessment was done on the child, which included a urine test. Valenti said the test showed the victim had cocaine in her system.
The trooper said the victim was interviewed and she reported Jernigan would blow smoke into the girl’s face that made her feel weird. Valenti said the victim reported it felt like something was popping in her nose.
The victim reported Jernigan told her not to tell anyone about it, according to court records.
Valenti said she then spoke with Jernigan who reported she had been struggling with drug addiction. She said Jernigan denied blowing crack cocaine smoke into the child’s face. Valenti said Jernigan reported she had heard about the child’s positive drug test and said it was made up. Jernigan told the trooper she would use drugs away from the child and it would have never been possible for the child to accidentally inhale the smoke.
Valenti said she told Jernigan the drug test was positive and Jernigan replied, “I don’t know if she must of touched something that it was on.” She told the trooper she would understand if she were charged criminally for the incident, according to court records.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
