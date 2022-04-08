BARRE — A Williamstown woman allegedly involved in an assault and robbery is now accused of selling fentanyl.
Renee Marie Guy, 28, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of selling fentanyl and a misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release. If convicted, Guy faces a maximum sentence of five years and six months in prison. She was ordered held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington on $10,000 bail and can be released if 10% of that — $1,000 — is posted.
Detective Jonathan Bullard, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit the Street Crimes Unit started an investigation in August looking into the sale of narcotics in the Barre area. Bullard said a cooperating individual, identified as “Brown,” told police they were able to buy heroin and fentanyl from Guy.
The detective said a controlled buy was set up where Brown would buy drugs from Guy. He said Brown returned with a glassine baggie stamped with a black panther. Bullard said the contents of the baggie were sent to the Vermont Forsensic Lab, which determined the substance was fentanyl.
For the violation of conditions of release, police said on April 3, Guy was pulled over on Eastern Avenue. Police said drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle and it appeared Guy had recently used drugs. Guy has conditions in place stating she cannot use regulated drugs without a prescription.
Those conditions are in place because Guy pleaded not guilty in November to felony counts of assault and robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of aggravated disorderly conduct. If convicted on those charges, Guy faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and six months in prison.
Kristopher S. Wells, 31, has pleaded not guilty to a felony count of accessory aiding in the commission of an assault and robbery and a misdemeanor count of heroin possession. If convicted, Wells faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison.
According to police, Guy robbed a woman who had reached out to Wells looking to buy heroin. Police said the woman met up with Wells and Guy and Guy pulled a knife on the victim, making off with over $280 in cash.
