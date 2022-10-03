BARRE — A Williamstown man is accused of stealing a car and then stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from said car.
David C. Lefebvre, 40, pleaded not guilty Monday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of grand larceny and misdemeanor counts of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and giving false information to law enforcement.
If convicted, Lefebvre faces a maximum sentence of 13 years in prison.
He was ordered held on $5,000 bail with 10%, or $500, needed to be posted in order to be released and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
Cpl. Benjamin Michaud, of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit on Sept. 3 that a man came to the police department in Montpelier to report his 2009 Honda Accord had been stolen.
Michaud said the victim reported he had gone into a store on Main Street for five minutes and returned to find the car gone. He said the victim reported the keys had been left in the vehicle, which was parked on Blanchard Court.
The victim reported a male had been walking in the area near his car and may have stolen it, according to court records.
Michaud said he reviewed surveillance footage from the area and spotted the male. He said the male was seen in the footage walking toward the car and then the car is seen backing up and driving away.
Michaud said the victim reported his iPhone had fallen out of his pocket and was likely wedged between the driver’s seat and the center console of the car. He said the victim tried to track his cellphone’s location and discovered it was on North Main Street in Barre. Michaud said the victim reported the phone then showed it was near Brook Street in Barre.
He said police in Barre located the Accord on Brook Street.
Michaud said the victim was reunited with the car. He said the victim reported items had been stolen from the car, including his medication, a 2011 Mac Book Pro laptop and a Nintendo Switch gaming system.
Lefebvre claimed he had been sold the car, according to court records, but the victim denied any intention of selling it. Michaud said the victim reported he knew Lefebvre from a prior job they worked together and suspected Lefebvre targeted him because of that experience.
He said Lefebvre reported walking in Montpelier when someone asked him if he wanted to buy the car. Lefebvre said he did, so a bill of sale was drawn up, according to court records. Michaud said Lefebvre reported he paid $500 for the car. He said police did not find any such bill of sale in the vehicle.
Michaud said the resident of the apartment Lefebvre had gone to on Brook Street reported Lefebvre had brought in a Nintendo Switch. He said the victim confirmed the gaming system was the same one stolen from his vehicle.
Michaud said the victim later reported the Mac Book Pro actually wasn’t in his car when it was taken, but other items, which are now missing, were.
He said the victim reported a pair of sneakers, a pair of boots, medication, wireless headphones, the gaming system and other items had been taken from the car. He said the items were valued at about $2,772 total.
