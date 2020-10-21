BARRE – Police say a Williamstown man injured two officers during an incident in Barre on Tuesday.
Dana Timothy Bowen, 21, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of aggravated assault and impeding a public officer and misdemeanor counts of simple assault on a protected professional and resisting arrest. If convicted, Bowen faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison. He was released into the custody of his parents.
Johnathan Edward Mickels, 38, of Barre, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of aggravated disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release. If convicted, Mickels faces a maximum sentence of a year in prison. He was released on conditions.
Officer James McGowan, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit a woman called police to report a man was following her. McGowan said he located the man, who he identified as Mickels due to prior interactions, and another man, later identified as Bowen, on Brook Street.
He said Mickels appeared to be intoxicated because his speech was slurred. McGowan said Mickels told him he had briefly spoken to a woman, but had done nothing wrong.
McGowan said he tried to identify Bowen, but he ignored the officer at first. He said he asked Bowen for his ID, but he declined. The officer said Bowen was hindering his investigation so he asked Bowen to leave.
McGowan said Bowen told him he “had” something for the officer and then punched McGowan in the head multiple times. He said he called for backup and took Bowen to the ground to stop the assault. Officer David Wallant arrived on scene and McGowan said the two officers tried to take Bowen into custody for the assault, but he was resisting. McGowan used pepper spray on Bowen to get him to comply, according to court records.
McGowan said Wallant suffered an injury to his arm when trying to arrest Bowen and was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for treatment. McGowan said he suffered some scrapes and had a bump on his head after being punched by Bowen. He said Bowen reported he had not been injured in the incident, except for the irritation caused by the spray.
The officer said Mickels had admitted to drinking beer and had preliminary breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.224%. Mickels has conditions of release stating he cannot buy or drink alcohol.
The conditions were put in place after he pleaded not guilty last month to a felony count of attempted sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening.
McGowan said in the affidavit for that case a sexual assault was reported on Brook Street Sept. 26. He said the victim reported waking up with her pants pulled down and Mickels behind her, trying to sexually assault her.
McGowan said he later located Mickels who denied doing anything wrong.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
