BARRE — A Waterbury woman is accused of stealing money from her employer.
Sydney Hosick, 23, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of embezzlement. If convicted, Hosick could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. She was released on her own recognizance.
Officer Karie Tucker, of the Northfield police, said in her affidavit on Aug. 31 she received a report alleging embezzlement had taken place at the Convenience Plus store on North Main Street. Tucker said the owner of the store reported Hosick had been stealing money by voiding sales and taking the cash.
Tucker said she went to the store and spoke to Hosick who admitted to taking hundreds of dollars. She told the officer she was about $2,000 behind on rent because her partner has a drug problem. Tucker said Hosick reported she had taken the money to pay off a drug dealer.
The officer noted police had responded to the Dollar General in Northfield the month prior where it appeared Hosick was under the influence of opiates.
Tucker said Hosick had kept notes of the money she had been taking from Convenience Plus. She told the officer she had been taking money from the store for the past three days and thought it totaled about $400 or $500.
Tucker said Hosick reported she would take money by receiving cash from a customer, giving them their proper change and then voiding the sale and pocketing the money that was to be used for the purchase.
The officer said store employees reported Hosick was hired in June. In July, the employees reported Hosick had taken $652.97, according to court records. Tucker said Hosick took another $1,728.93 in August.
Tucker said she was told those at the store learned about the thefts after a customer asked for a receipt. The officer said Hosick was working the cash register and initially told the customer she couldn’t print a receipt. The customer insisted and Hosick re-scanned the item to produce the receipt, according to court records. Tucker said store employees then looked into Hosick’s transactions and found the voided sales.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.