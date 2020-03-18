BURLINGTON — A Waterbury man is accused of beating a woman.
Jermaine Lattimore, 41, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Chittenden County criminal court in Burlington to felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault and second-degree unlawful restraint. If convicted, Lattimore faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He was ordered held at Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton on $10,000 bail.
Trooper Jonathan D. Prack, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a domestic assault was reported on High Street in Waterbury Monday. While on his way to the scene, Prack said the victim’s mother told dispatch her daughter had been assaulted by Lattimore. He said she reported Lattimore was currently waiting for a bus at a park near Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.
Prack said he arrived on scene and spoke to the mother who reported Lattimore had beat up her daughter. She told police Lattimore came to her home and abused the victim, according to court records.
Prack said he then spoke to the victim who had a large bruise and swelling around her left eye. He said the eye was nearly swollen shut. He said her lips were also swollen and cut and appeared to have dried blood on them. Prack said the victim also had a large welt above her eye. She also had a bruise on her left arm and scrapes on her right elbow.
The victim told Prack Lattimore was mad at her because she lived with another male. She told Prack this was not the first time he abused her. He said the victim reported Lattimore punched her in the face.
She told Prack Lattimore came into the home and started slapping her. He said she reported she tried to flee by going out the door, but Lattimore grabbed her and kept her from leaving. She told Prack her hand was nearly crushed by the door because Lattimore shut it when she tried to leave.
The victim told Prack she grabbed Lattimore by the hair and slammed his head against a television stand that stopped him from hitting and punching her.
She told Prack she didn’t need an ambulance, but reported if she stood for too long she would get dizzy and felt tired.
Prack said he told the victim he was concerned she might have suffered a concussion and she then agreed to get medical treatment.
Prack said Lattimore told police another woman attacked the victim and he was only there to break up the fight. He told police the other woman was named “Jessica Lynn,” but the victim told Prack she didn’t know anyone by that name and she hadn’t been assaulted by a woman.
