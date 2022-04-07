BARRE — Police say a Tennessee man wanted for attempted murder was picked up in Berlin.
In Washington County criminal court in Barre Thursday, Jerome Hadley, 62, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was ordered held at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans on $500,000 bail pending extradition back to Tennessee.
Sgt. Chad Bassette, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit on April 6 police were contacted by the U.S. Marshals Service. Bassette said he spoke with a supervisor with the marshals who reported Hadley had multiple active warrants out for his arrest and was believed to be in Berlin.
Bassette said he was told Hadley was likely staying with a traveling nurse at the Comfort Inn on Paine Turnpike North. He said the pair were using a vehicle with a Georgia license plate registered to the nurse.
Bassette said a records check showed Hadley had four active arrest warrants out of Tennessee for charges including attempted first-degree murder, vandalism, possession of a handgun while under the influence and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony. He said the warrants were issued on April 2.
Bassette said he was on his way to apprehend Hadley when he was told by the supervisor that Hadley had just walked into the Maplewood Convenience Store in Berlin near the inn. He said law enforcement took Hadley into custody as Hadley was walking back to the inn.
Officer James King, of the Chattanooga Police Department, said in his affidavit for the attempted murder charge, on April 2 police responded to a report of someone shot on East 3rd Street. King said police located a vehicle where the driver exited and reported he had been shot.
The officer said the victim was shot in the arm and chest. King said the injuries were non-life threatening.
King said a witness reported she saw a male walk up to the victim’s vehicle with a gun in each hand. She told police the male started shooting into the victim’s vehicle and then fled the scene, according to court records. King said the witness reported she had seen the shooter at a club near the incident where the victim had told the male to leave the club.
King said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries. The officer said the victim reported he knew the shooter. King said the victim reported the male had become intoxicated at the club and the victim asked him to leave. The victim reported the pair got into an argument and the victim called police, but the male left.
King said the victim reported the male later shot the victim while the victim was in his vehicle.
The officer said the victim and the witness both identified Hadley as the shooter in a photo line up.
