MONTPELIER – Police say two John Deere utility task vehicles were stolen from Harvest Equipment.
The vehicles were reported stolen April 1. Police said they were taken from the store’s lot in Montpelier.
One had four seats with camouflage paint and the other has two seats with John Deere green paint.
Anyone with information about the vehicles is asked to contact police in Montpelier at 802-223-3445.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.