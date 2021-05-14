BARRE — Police can’t say yet whether two recent store robberies committed in similar fashion are connected.
According to police, a robbery was reported at North End Deli on North Main Street Wednesday night. Police said a male walked into the store at about 7:50 p.m., told the cashier he had a weapon and demanded cash. No weapon was seen during the incident.
Police said the male made off with an undisclosed amount of cash at about 7:57 p.m.
The male is white, about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet, 2 inches tall and was wearing a dark-colored hat, a light green or yellow mask, a camouflage coat and dark pants.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Barre Detective Brieanna Murphy at 802-476-6613.
Vermont State Police said a robbery was reported the next evening at Dudley’s Store on Route 2 in East Montpelier.
Police said a male walked into the store at about 7:10 p.m. and demanded cash while threatening store employees. No weapon was seen in this incident either, according to police, but the male held a hand to his hip as if he had a weapon. Police said he made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and goods from the store and was last seen heading west on foot.
The male is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build. He wore dark glasses, a dark camo mask, dark camo gloves, black pants, black Converse shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt with a white V-shaped stripe across the chest.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191 or to go to vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit to submit an anonymous tip.
Deputy Chief Larry Eastman, of the Barre City police, said in an email Friday it’s unknown if the two robberies are connected, but the department is looking into it. Adam Silverman, the public information officer for the State Police, said detectives are “exploring all possibilities” and are meeting with Barre police to discuss the two cases.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.