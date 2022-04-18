BARRE — Two men are accused of using counterfeit $20 bills in separate incidents.
Alfred E. Gaudet, 45, of Burlington, failed to appear for his arraignment Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on felony counts of counterfeiting and aggravated vehicle operation without the owner’s consent and a misdemeanor of possession of stolen property. If convicted, Gaudet faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. A warrant has been issued for his arrest with bail set at $5,000.
Sgt. Chad Bassette, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit on Feb. 18 he received a report stating a male was trying to pass off counterfeit money at the Dollar Tree on Ames Drive. Bassette said he spoke with a store employee who reported the male tried to use a fake $20 to buy items.
He said the witness reported the male insisted the bill was real and just wanted to leave. The witness told police the male claimed he had the bill for the last 45 years, though the date on the bill stated it was printed in 1995, according to court records.
Bassette said the witness took a photo of the male who was later identified as Gaudet.
He said police put out a news release on Facebook seeking information about the incident. He said a witness responded on Facebook stating they were behind Gaudet in line at the Dollar Tree. Bassette said the witness reported Gaudet had gotten into a U-Haul van with Arizona license plates.
He said police contacted U-Haul and were told the van the license plate belonged to should be sitting in a U-Haul parking lot because it wasn’t currently under contract for use. Bassette said the company discovered the license plates had been stolen off of a U-Haul van in Berlin and put on a different U-Haul van that had been recently stolen in Burlington.
He said police located the van in the Walmart parking lot in Berlin on Feb. 20. Bassette said he found Gaudet in the store. He said Gaudet denied driving the van and reported he had walked to the store.
Bassette said Gaudet eventually admitted to using the $20 bill at the store and he had gotten the bill from a family member. He said Gaudet had another $20 bill on him that had the same serial number as the bill confiscated at Dollar Tree.
He said Gaudet gave police permission to search the van and reported he had found it at a park in Burlington with the counterfeit money inside. Gaudet told police he planned on returning the stolen van, according to court records.
Bassette said police found several other counterfeit bills inside the van, as well as items Gaudet eluded were bought with counterfeit money.
He said police were later told by U-Haul that the van had been damaged after it was stolen with an estimate of $3,025.93 needed in repairs.
Dana James Drown, 49, of Plainfield, pleaded not guilty Thursday to a felony count of counterfeiting and a misdemeanor count of false pretenses. If convicted, Drown faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He was released on conditions.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Feb. 26 state police received a report from the Maplefields convenience store in Marshfield stating a cashier had mistakenly accepted $40 in counterfeit money. Pennoyer said a store employee told police a male had used two fake $20 bills to pay for items. The employee noted the bills had the words “prop copy” printed on them, according to court records.
The trooper said police found more $20 bills with “prop copy” written on them in a woman’s vehicle in an unrelated incident. Pennoyer said the woman was living with Drown.
Pennoyer said he spoke with Drown on March 29 and Drown reported he didn’t know the bills were counterfeit.
