BARRE — Two people are facing charges after police say a stabbing took place in Montpelier last month.
Jessica Huschke, 37, of Montpelier, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If convicted, Huschke faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. She was released on conditions including not to possess any dangerous or deadly weapons.
Jason Wark, 46, of Topsham, pleaded not guilty on May 26 to a felony count of unlawful trespass into an occupied residence and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. If convicted, Wark faces a maximum sentence of four years and six months in prison. He was released on conditions.
Officer Hunter Lane, of the Montpelier police, said in his affidavit a disturbance was reported on Barre Street on May 17. Lane said the caller reported people were outside screaming and she heard someone tell someone else to stop hitting.
Lane said the caller later reported it sounded like someone had been stabbed.
The officer said police arrived on scene and found Wark walking out of the building on Barre Street. He said Wark reported he had been stabbed in the back. Lane said there was a significant amount of blood running down Wark's back.
He said Wark reported he didn't know the person who stabbed him. Lane said Wark was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin for treatment.
Lane said he located Huschke in the building who reported Wark and his partner had been fighting. The officer said police also located Wark's partner who reported Wark had been beating her. He said the partner reported Wark was attacking her and then Huschke stabbed him in the back.
The officer said police were given permission to go into Huschke's apartment by Huschke and found reddish brown fluid splattered on the floor and on the blade of a knife.
Lane said Huschke reported Wark had broken into her apartment, started attacking his partner and Huschke left. He said she reported Wark had been banging on her door and pushed past her when she opened it.
Lane said he asked Huschke when the knife came into play and she responded, “What knife?” He said she denied stabbing Wark. The officer said Huschke reported she was lying on Wark's partner when Wark was attacking her to try and protect her. She reported she punched Wark in the face multiple times and then he left, according to court records.
Lane said he again spoke with Wark's partner who reported she had gone to get marijuana for herself and crack cocaine for Wark. He said the partner reported she was unable to find the cocaine so she went to Huschke's home to avoid Wark. She reported Wark pushed his way into the apartment when he arrived, was upset that she only found marijuana and the pair started “wrestling,” according to court records.
Lane said he saw red marks at the base of the partner's neck and bruising on her chest.
He said the partner reported Huschke had been lying on her to protect her and then somehow got behind Wark and stabbed him.
Lane said police interviewed Wark at the hospital and he admitted to putting his hands on his partner. He said Wark reported he believed his partner had drugs in her bra because that's where she usually kept them and he went to take them from her. Wark reported he was on top of his partner when he was stabbed, according to court records.
Lane said Wark refused to say whether Huschke had stabbed him and reported as far as he was concerned, he did it to himself.
Lane said police spoke to a witness who reported Wark had pushed Huschke into a refrigerator at the apartment and then attacked his partner. He said the witness reported he was unable to get Wark off the woman so he left. The witness reported as he was leaving he heard Huschke say, “Where's my knife?”
Lane said police executed a search warrant on the apartment on May 18 and seized the knife and a calendar, both with significant amounts of blood on them.
