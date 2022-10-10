BARRE — A Topsham man facing charges after he was allegedly stabbed in the back after police say he forced his way into an apartment in Montpelier in May is now accused of forcing his way into a Barre home.
Jason L. Wark, 46, pleaded not guilty on Oct. 3 in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and a misdemeanor count of violating conditions of release.
If convicted, Wark faces a maximum sentence of 25 years and six months in prison. He was released on conditions.
Cpl. Amos Gaylord, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit that on Sept. 30 a report came in stating males were yelling at each other on Zan Street. Gaylord said he went to the scene and found Wark yelling at another man.
He said Wark appeared to be intoxicated. Gaylord said Wark wouldn't say what happened between him and the other man, but he wanted to fight the man.
He said police cleared the scene and then a little over a hour later police were again called. He said this time Wark was bleeding from the back of his head and the other man had blood on his hand.
Gaylord said Wark, who appeared to be more intoxicated than before, reported the other man had hit him. He said Wark reported he had gone to the man's home and tried to fight him.
Gaylord said Wark was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin for treatment for his injuries.
He said he then spoke to the victim, who reported he didn't know why Wark wanted to fight him. The victim reported Wark had been trying to coax him out of the home so they could fight, according to court records.
Gaylord said at one point, the victim reported Wark knocked on the door and when the victim opened it, Wark forced his way inside without permission. The victim admitted he then hit Wark in the head with his hand, which caused the bleeding, according to court records.
Gaylord said a witness at the victim's home confirmed Wark had gone into the residence without permission. The witness reported Wark said he was going to kill the victim.
Gaylord said Wark was released from the hospital after being treated for a small cut and a lump on his head. He said Wark was then taken into custody where a preliminary breath test showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.317%.
Wark has conditions of release stating he cannot engage in violent, threatening or tumultuous behavior. Those conditions are in place because he pleaded not guilty in June to a felony count of unlawful trespass into an occupied residence and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. If convicted in that case, Wark faces a maximum sentence of four years and six months in prison.
Jessica Huschke, 37, of Montpelier, has pleaded not guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If convicted, Huschke faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.
The cases against Wark and Huschke are still pending.
According to court records, Wark went to an apartment building in Montpelier in May looking for his romantic partner. Police said Wark forced his way into the apartment his partner was in and started attacking her when he was stabbed in the back by Huschke.
