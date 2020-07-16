WATERBURY – Vermont State Police say someone stole tools from construction sites in Waterbury and Middlesex.
Police said J.A. McDonald Inc. reported tools were stolen from a site on South Main Street in Waterbury July 4. The thief made off with two generators, an air compressor and sewer test balls. The tools were valued at $5,253.
Police said Kingsbury Construction reported some time between July 10 and 13 someone made off with tools at a site on Center Road in Middlesex. The stolen tools included batteries, chargers and handheld tools including grinders and impact guns. The tools were valued at $4,400.
Police said the incidents are believed to be related. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.
