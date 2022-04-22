NORTHFIELD — Police say three Norwich University students are facing criminal charges and six have received a ticket after an investigation into allegations of hazing within the women's rugby team.
Police were investigating allegations of branding and waterboarding at the private military school in Northfield. On March 20, police received a report of someone being held at knifepoint. Police said the victim, a member of the rugby team, reported she was intoxicated the night of the incident. She told police she thought someone had come into her room, so she threatened them with a knife, which may have then been used against her, according to court records.
Police said the investigation revealed the victim had been branded by other members of the team the night of the incident while she was intoxicated. Police also observed a video where the victim held a chair down while a second female poured liquid onto a piece of cloth covering a third female’s face, an action described as waterboarding, according to court records. It’s unclear when that incident occurred. Police said it appeared to take place on campus.
The investigation led to search warrants being executed at the campus earlier this month during which police seized items, including washcloths, from a dorm room, according to court records.
Court records show students have been known to brand each other at Norwich using brass from Corps of Cadets uniforms.
Police Chief John Helfant said in a news release Friday three students have been charged following the investigation. Helfant said Amanda Lodi, 22, of Acton, Massachusetts, is facing a charge of reckless endangerment and Bryana Pena, 22, of Brockton, Massachusetts, is facing a charge of simple assault. The chief didn't release the identity of the third student who was said to be 21 years old and has been cited for simple assault and reckless endangerment, stating that student is being handled as a youthful offender where the court proceedings are confidential.
All three students are scheduled to appear in court on July 13 to answer the charges.
Helfant said six students have received a hazing ticket, which carries a maximum fine of $5,000. He said in a follow-up email the students who received a ticket are Lodi; Pena; Ember Rousseau, 21, of St. Johnsbury; Caitlin Burke, 20, of Greenwich, Connecticut; Morgan Butcher, 21, of Burlington, Massachusetts; and Kennedy Mack, 22, of Staten Island, New York.
Daphne Larkin, director of media relations and community affairs at Norwich, said in a statement from the school Friday, “Five members of our women’s rugby team and one member of the women’s lacrosse team have been charged with a civil hazing ticket by law enforcement authorities today. Three of these students received additional citations into Washington (County) Superior Court. Norwich University continues to work in full collaboration with law enforcement personnel.
“Norwich University is committed to a campus environment that is safe, supportive, developmental and conducive to learning both academically and personally. We have zero-tolerance regarding hazing misconduct from our students and aggressively pursue any violations that occur. Our University strongly identifies with our guiding values and is committed to our clearly established student-athlete code of conduct and hazing policy. Student athletes named in the investigation were suspended immediately after the incident occurred from representing the university during athletic competition. We have completed our internal and administrative investigations and will be taking appropriate disciplinary action. Due to FERPA compliance no further details on student discipline will be disclosed.”
The roster for the women's rugby team has since been removed from the school's website. A note on the site now states, “The recent allegations of misconduct by members of the Norwich University women’s rugby team has generated media attention. One national media outlet linked the team’s web page on the www.norwichathletics.com website to their story. The women’s rugby team roster web page contained personal information about our students, including their names and hometowns, and their photos. When we became aware of the link, we concluded that it was appropriate to protect the student-athletes’ privacy. We have temporarily removed the team roster with their personally identifying information from the website.”
An archived version of the roster from April 5 shows Lodi, Butcher, Rousseau and Burke as members of the team. Mack was listed as a member of the 2019-20 team. Pena is a member of the women's lacrosse team.
It's unclear if these allegations caused any disruption to the rugby team's spring 7s season. The team played in a tournament at the University of New England on April 16 and is scheduled to participate in a tournament at Bowdoin College on April 23, according to Norwich's website.
