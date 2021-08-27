BARRE TOWN — A standoff on Rudd Farm Drive ended without incident Thursday after police said an intoxicated man had threatened someone.
Barre Town Police Chief William Dodge said Friday the man who lived in that area had made threats toward someone who wasn't in the area. Dodge said police aren't identifying the man at this time out of concern for the victim. The chief said the man is not a risk to the public. He said the man's identity will be made public when he's arraigned Monday on charges including domestic assault, criminal threatening, disturbing the peace by phone and disorderly conduct.
Dodge said police were told there were guns in the home so they blocked off roads in the interest of public safety. He said police spoke with the man multiple times, but couldn't get him to come out and surrender. The chief said the man also threatened law enforcement.
Dodge said police ended up forcing their way into home and took the man into custody without incident. He said police received the call shortly before 12:30 p.m. and the man was in custody shortly before 3:30 p.m. The chief said the man was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center for evaluation. He said the man was screened and released Friday morning.
Dodge said police found two guns in the home, an AK-47 and .22-caliber rifle, which were in a separate room from where the man was found.
Dodge said at no point did the man brandish the guns.
