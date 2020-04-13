DUXBURY – Vermont State Police are looking for information about three dogs that were stolen in Duxbury.
Polcie said three shih tzus were stolen from Duxfarm Estates sometime between April 4 and April 7. One of the dogs is black and gray, another is brown with a white-and-black face and the third is white- or cream-colored.
Anyone with information about the dogs is asked to contact the Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.