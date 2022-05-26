MONTPELIER — The Montpelier police chief says the “potential threat” reported at Montpelier High School wasn't revealed sooner in an effort to preserve the investigation.
The Montpelier Police Department announced Wednesday on Facebook it was investigating “a potential threat” at Montpelier High School. According to Superintendent Libby Bonesteel, a student and staff members reported another student had made threats against the school. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Police said they seized two rifles, as well as magazines and ammunition, using a temporary extreme risk protection order issued by a court. A hearing on the order is scheduled for Tuesday in Washington County family court. Bonesteel said the guns were taken from the student's home.
In an update Thursday, police said the student is an 18-year-old male and the guns were legally owned. Police said there is no evidence that the student's guns were ever on school grounds or that the threat was racially motivated. Police said they have, “no indication or information that there was or is an imminent threat to the school, staff, students, or the public relating to this incident.”
After the investigation was announced, residents expressed surprise and frustration that a week-old threat to the school wasn't revealed sooner.
The announcement came a day after 21 people, 19 of them children, were gunned down at an elementary school in Texas, one of the worst school shootings in this country's history.
Police Chief Brian Peete said in a Wednesday interview police first focused on reducing any immediate potential threat from the reported incident and then worked on if the threat was credible.
“We didn't want to disrupt the investigation,” he said, adding the investigation has not yet revealed if the threat is credible.
Peete said it would be fair for parents of students at Montpelier High School to ask police why they waited so long to release information about this threat.
“I can say that we're dedicated to providing safety and security in conjunction with the school, in conjunction with other regional and federal partners, and other stakeholder agencies in the area. We're doing our best to provide as much information as we can as fast as we possibly can,” Peete said.
Peete issued a statement on the police department's Facebook page Thursday afternoon to the students, family and staff of the school saying he understands the announcement “generated a lot of questions, confusion, concerns, and uncertainty.”
The chief said he wanted to give a bit more detail about the incident. Peete said police have been conducting patrols and paying close attention to the city's schools.
“To have revealed this information sooner could have potentially compromised safety or the investigation. Any threat, especially towards schools, is taken very, very seriously. Our department will continue to conduct this investigation with impartiality,” he said.
Peete said those who reported the threat wish to remain anonymous.
“There are unintended stressors placed on those who come forward with information of potential threats. Again, I am very grateful for anyone’s willingness to come forward about any concern,” the chief said.
Peete acknowledged, “these reasons may not be of comfort, especially with the grief of the recent tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde. Those are things in which I will do everything within my power to keep from ever happening again anywhere. The Montpelier Police Department will always be here to help any students, staff or families in any challenges or ordeals they may face.”
He said once the investigation is over, he will host a virtual/in-person meeting to discuss the incident. Peete said he will welcome questions, concerns and input from the community.
“I’d also like for us to review community safety programs and systems: discuss where we can improve our communication with you,” he said.
Other reports of threats at schools have been made public far quicker by law enforcement.
On May 20, Vermont State Police said in a news release they were investigating a threat made by a student at North Country Union Junior High School in Derby reported that same day. On Thursday, police in Hinesburg said they had received a report Wednesday of a student who had threatened to “shoot up” Champlain Valley Union High School.
Police said in the statement for the Montpelier incident that they are working closely with the FBI, the Washington County State's Attorney's office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
State's Attorney Rory Thibault said Wednesday this appears to be an isolated incident.
Thibault said seeking the court order, “was a substantial and timely step in mitigating the risk presented.”
Because of the student's age, any criminal charges would likely be considered a delinquent act under state law and would originate in family court where cases are confidential.
Thibault said this incident shows the state's so-called red flag law has value when it comes to potential school threats. The law allows courts to order the seizure of guns from those believed to be a threat to themselves or others. Vermont adopted such a law in 2018 after officials discovered Jack Sawyer had been planning a school shooting in Fair Haven. Police and school administrators said Sawyer had told an acquaintance of his admiration for the shooter who carried out the Parkland school shooting in Florida, and his intention to carry out a similar shooting in Fair Haven.
Given the shooting in Texas, Thibault said it's time for another look at processes and procedures when it comes to school safety. He said he knows local and state police are aware of the layouts of schools and some of the local procedures. But he said that information needs to be kept up to date annually so that it doesn't get lost when someone leaves an agency.
“To make sure that our systems and processes are ready to quickly respond when there is a threat on a campus,” he said.
The last time there was a high-profile threat involving guns at the high school in Montpelier was in January 2018 when Nathan Giffin, armed with a BB gun, robbed a credit union next to the school. Giffin then fled to school property and was involved in a standoff with police until police shot and killed him in an athletic field. School was in session at the time.
