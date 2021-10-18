BARRE — A teenager is accused of attacking someone with rocks and a frying pan.
Gabrielle A. Braley, 17, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If convicted, Braley faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Sgt. Chad Bassette, of the Berlin police, said in his affidavit on Sept. 14 he received a report about a juvenile attempting to break into the Evergreen residential facility at Central Vermont Medical Center. Bassette said the juvenile was reportedly throwing rocks at the home.
He said one staff member reported Braley was threatening to kill staff members and then started poking and hitting a staff member with a stick. Bassette said Braley hit a staff member over the head with the stick and also hit a staff member with a rock.
Bassette said he went into the residence and saw Braley kick a staff member. He said the staff member was in a defensive position to keep Braley from hitting the victim with a frying pan.
Bassette said he took the pan away from Braley and placed handcuffs on her. He said she started kicking him in the shins.
He said he spoke to the victim who had a large bruise on her left eye. He said the staff member was upset and crying. Bassette said the victim reported Braley had thrown rocks at her, hit her with the pan and a stick and also had kicked her.
He said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Bassette said staff at the facility pointed out the rocks Braley had used. He said one of them weighed nearly 11 ounces and was about five and a half inches long. Bassette said a second rock weighed about 4.7 ounces and was over three inches long.
He said the frying pan, which Braley used to hit the victim in the back, arms and hips, weighed more than two pounds and was about a foot wide.
Bassette said Braley reportedly used a pointy stick to attack two staff members, hitting them in the arms and legs and striking one of them in the head.
Bassette said while at the hospital, Braley continued to behave aggressively and got into a physical altercation with another patient. He said she kicked at windows that separated patients from staff.
He said the victim that was hit with rocks later reported suffering a concussion, cuts and bruises and an unspecified jaw injury. Bassette said the victim reported missing work for a week.
